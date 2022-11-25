Black Friday: Get a year of Peacock Premium for $0.99 a month

The streaming home of Yellowstone, The Office, Law and Order, and–yes–Days of Our Lives is serving up a sweet Black Friday deal for new subscribers to its ad-supported Premium tier.

Available now, Peacock’s Black Friday deal gives you 12 months of Peacock Premium for $0.99 a month, an 80% discount compared to the usual $4.99-a-month Premium rate.

To grab the deal, visit Peacock’s Black Friday promotion page and enter the SAVEBIG promo code.

You can sign up for the promotion as long as you’re not a current Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscriber, and you’ll need to enter a payment method. When the 12-month deal is up, your Peacock subscription will auto-renew at the usual $4.99/month Premium rate, so be sure to cancel before the deal ends if you don’t want to pay extra.

Peacock Premium offers ad-supported access to everything on Peacock, from shows such as Yellowstone, The Office, Love Island USA, Bel Air, Saved by the Bell, Girls5eva, and Parks and Recreation to movies like Jurassic World, Booksmart, Whiplash, and Casino.

Peacock Premium also includes Sunday Night Football, and both Premium and Peacock Plus recently added 24/7 access to your local NBC affiliate.

See Peacock Premium $0.99/month Black Friday Promotion