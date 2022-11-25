Black Friday: Philips Hue A19 color bulb 3-pack for 33% off

Philips Hue’s color A19 smart bulbs are gorgeous, powerful, and crazy expensive, which is why we’re calling out this enticing Black Friday deal on Hue’s color A19 three-pack.

On sale for $89.99, a steep $45 discount on the standard $134.99 price tag, this Hue A19 White and Color Ambiance package includes a trio of the 800-lumen bulbs, which can glow in up to 16 million colors or tunable white colors ranging from a warm 2,000 Kelvin to a cool 6,500K.

The bulbs can be controlled via Bluetooth using the Hue app, making it easy for newcomers to dip into the Hue ecosystem. If you’re already a Hue aficionado with the Hue Bridge, you’ll be able to group the bulbs in a room, use them in Hue automations, or control them when you’re away from home.

As with other Hue lights, the Hue A19 White and Color Ambiance bulbs are compatible with a wide range of smart home platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. The Hue Bridge will soon be compatible with Matter, the new smart home standard that promises to smooth the rough edges between the big smart home ecosystems.

See the Philips Hue A19 White & Color Ambiance 3-pack for $89.99 at Best Buy