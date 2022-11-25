Black Friday: Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub for 43% off

The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub has long been our top pick for smart garage door controllers, and now that it’s 43 percent off for Black Friday, it’s even easier to recommend.

On sale now for just $16.98 on Amazon, or $13 off its usual $29.98 list price, the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub works with Vivint Smart Home, Amazon Key, Ring, and Google Assistant, among others, and it’s compatible with just about every garage door opener made since 1993.

Once you set up the myQ Smart Garage Hub (a simple process of mounting the device, connecting it to Wi-Fi, and pressing the “learn” button to pair it with your motor), the controller lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere, and you can set up schedules as well as get notifications when the door is stuck or has been left open.

The Chamberlain app lets you share access to your garage with guests, while the attractive design of the mountable unit is icing on the cake.

See the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $16.98 on Amazon