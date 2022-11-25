Black Friday deal: Amazon Smart Thermostat for 30% off

We called it a “fantastic smart-home value” in our enthusiastic review, and now you can grab Amazon’s Smart Thermostat for a sweet 30 percent off during Black Friday.

On sale now for $41.99, which is $18 off its usual $59.99 sticker price, the Amazon Smart Thermostat can be controlled with Alexa voice commands, and it uses cloud-based machine learning to monitor your heating and cooling habits.

Once it has a handle on your schedule, the Amazon Smart Thermostat will use Alexa’s Hunches feature to automatically heat and cool your home according to your needs, and it can make adjustments depending on whether anyone’s home or not.

The thermostat is widely compatible with 24-volt HVAC systems, and it displays the current temperature using 0.9-inch-high numerals on a touch-sensitive display. Best of all, setup typically takes less than half an hour.

