Black Friday deal on the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam

Arlo makes some of our favorite security cameras, and you can save $90 on the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The $250 Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is available now at Amazon for $160.

It runs on battery power, which means you can mount it just about anywhere, indoors or out. In addition to a battery-powered 2K indoor/outdoor camera with a 160-degree field of view, you get a powerful LED floodlight that can produce up to 2,000 lumens of brightness (up to 3,000 lumens when connected to the optional AC power supply).

A motion sensor turns the floodlight on and triggers recordings, or you can rely on the camera’s infrared night vision to capture events in darkness and extend the camera’s battery life. There’s an onboard speaker and microphone with noise and echo cancellation for 2-way audio, and you can activate an siren if someone doesn’t respond to a polite request to stop hanging around your property.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. Add one of Arlo’s base stations and you’ll get Apple HomeKit compatibility, too. The floodlight cam comes with a free trial to Arlo Secure, which adds a bunch of features for $2.99 per month.

