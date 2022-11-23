Hulu’s Black Friday deal is back: $1.99 a month for a year

What’s Thanksgiving without turkey, afternoon NFL games, and a whopping 75% discount on Hulu with ads?

Once again, Hulu has kicked off its traditional Black Friday promotion, and it’s a good one: a full year of ad-supported Hulu for just $1.99 a month, a 75% discount compared to the normal $7.99-a-month rate.

New Hulu subscribers are eligible for the deal, as well as returning Hulu users who haven’t subscribed within the past month. You can also sign up if you’re a current Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscriber.

Once the 12-month promotion deal is up, your subscription will go up to the standard $7.99-a-month rate, so if you don’t want to pay extra, be sure to cancel before the deal runs out.

If you want to sign up for Hulu’s Black Friday deal, don’t wait too long; the offer goes away at 11:59 p.m. Pacific on November 28, which is Black Monday.

Hulu’s Black Friday deal gives you access to shows such as The Kardashians, Only Murderers Left in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Welcome to Chippendales, Fleishman is in Trouble, Hellraiser, and The Dropout, along with movies such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Prey, Hulk, X-Men, Blade, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.