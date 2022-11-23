Home / Smart Assistants
Deal

Black Friday deals on the Nest Audio smart speaker

Google’s engineers showed off their audio prowess with the Nest Audio smart speaker, and you can buy one now for half off. You'll save even more if you buy two.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Google Nest Audio
Ben Patterson/Foundry

Tabletop smart speakers aren’t typically known for their audio quality, but the engineers at Nest knocked it out of the park when they designed the Nest Audio, the successor to the Nest Home.

It packs Google Assistant, of course, but what impressed us during our Nest Audio review was this speaker’s audio performance. This smart speaker features a 75mm paper-cone mid-woofer and a 19mm textile-dome tweeter, with a Class D amplifier driving each individually.

A wave guide encircling the tweeter helps to spread high frequencies evenly around the room, and there’s an onboard DAC that can handle audio with up to 24-bit resolution at sampling rates up to 48kHz. Google says the Nest Audio is about 75 percent louder than the Google Home speaker it replaced and that it delivers 50 percent deeper bass response.

If you have multiple Google smart speakers or smart displays in your home, you can ask Google Assistant to transfer music from one room to the next, and if you have two Nest Audio speakers, you can set them up a stereo pair.

During Black Friday, you can pick up a single Google Nest Audio for just $50 at the Google Store, a $50 savings. Buy a pair for $89 and you’ll save even more: a discount of $111.

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

Recent stories by Michael Brown: