Black Friday deals on Nest smart thermostats

Nest singlehandedly reinvented the thermostat market, and you don’t need to wait for Black Friday to score a big discount on one.
Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Nest revolutionized the smart thermostat market years before Google acquired the company for more than $3 billion. Now in its third generation, the Nest Learning Thermostat features a stainless-steel body and a glass display. Over time, it will learn when you’re typically home and need climate control, and when you’re away and can save money by not having your HVAC system heat or cool the house. And you can use Nest’s optional sensors to eliminate hot and cold spots in your home.

Amazon, Google, and Best Buy are all selling the top-of-the-line Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) for $180, a $70 discount.

The newer Google Nest Thermostat has most of the same technology—including an onboard motion sensor and those great machine-learning algorithms—but it comes packaged in a less-fancy enclosure and it doesn’t support remote sensors. During their Black Friday sales, Amazon, Best Buy, and Google are all selling the Google Nest Thermostat for $90, a $40 savings.

Need more information? Here’s where you’ll find all our top picks in smart thermostats.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

