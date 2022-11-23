Black Friday deals on Nest smart thermostats

Nest revolutionized the smart thermostat market years before Google acquired the company for more than $3 billion. Now in its third generation, the Nest Learning Thermostat features a stainless-steel body and a glass display. Over time, it will learn when you’re typically home and need climate control, and when you’re away and can save money by not having your HVAC system heat or cool the house. And you can use Nest’s optional sensors to eliminate hot and cold spots in your home.

Amazon, Google, and Best Buy are all selling the top-of-the-line Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) for $180, a $70 discount.

Google

The newer Google Nest Thermostat has most of the same technology—including an onboard motion sensor and those great machine-learning algorithms—but it comes packaged in a less-fancy enclosure and it doesn’t support remote sensors. During their Black Friday sales, Amazon, Best Buy, and Google are all selling the Google Nest Thermostat for $90, a $40 savings.

