Black Friday deal: Get two Blink Mini security cams for $29.99

Want more security cam coverage in your home? Amazon’s Blink brand is making it easy–and cheap–with a killer Black Friday deal on its Blink Mini indoor cameras.

For Black Friday week, you can pick up a pair of Blink Mini cameras for a mere $29.99, a whopping 54% discount.

These wired security cams offer up to 1080p video resolution, complete with infrared night vision. The Blink Mini can also send an alert to your phone if it detects motion, and you can set up customizable motion zones that let the camera focus on specific areas.

You can view a live feed from the Blink Mini from the Blink app or an Amazon Echo Show display, and you can control the cam with Alexa voice commands.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Blink Mini doesn’t require a hub, and it can store video locally with help from the optional Blink Sync Module 2.

Cloud storage starts at $3 a month per camera for 60 days of unlimited video history; a 30-day trial is included with your purchase.