Black Friday deals on Ecobee smart thermostats, cameras

Ecobee pioneered the use of smart thermostats coupled with remote sensors to eliminate hot and cold spots in the home, and some of the company’s best thermostats and its security camera can act as home security hubs that talk to motion and door and window sensors as well.

Here’s a rundown on Ecobee’s Black Friday deals.

The top-of-the-line Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, which features Alexa on board, an integrated air quality sensor, radar-based motion detection, and one Ecobee SmartSensor is now on sale for $220 ($30 off).

Ecobee’s previous top-shelf smart thermostat—and our previous top pick in the category—the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control also integrates Alexa and works with Ecobee’s outboard sensors. You can pick one up during the Black Friday sales for $200 ($20 off).

If you don’t need another smart speaker or air quality sensor in your home, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced offers all the same smart thermostat features as the other two models—including compatibility with Ecobee SmartSensors—but it doesn’t come bundled with one. It’s selling for $160 ($30 off).

You’ll find Alexa integrated into the Ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, too. Apple HomeKit fans will be happy to know that this home security camera supports HomeKit Secure Video, and like the Smart Thermostat with voice control, it can act as a home security hub. It’s a great value for $70 ($30 off).

You can supplement these devices with Ecobee SmartSensors ($80 for a 2-pack, $20 off) and SmartSensors for doors and windows ($60 for a 2-pack, $20 off).

The above links will take you to Amazon, but you should find the same deals at Ecobee.com, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

