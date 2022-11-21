Sonos speakers, soundbars are 20% off for Black Friday

Sonos doesn’t dole out price cuts all that often, so when it does it’s best to snap them up while you can.

For Black Friday week, Sonos is offering 20 percent discounts on a range of soundbars and speakers, from the Sonos Arc and Beam to the ever-popular Sonos One and the big, boomy Sub.

Sonos’s Black Friday sale is only slated to run through November 28, so if you want to scoop up a discounted Sonos speaker, don’t wait too long.

Best Black Friday deals on Sonos soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Sonos speakers

Disappointed that the portable Sonos Move isn’t on sale? Hang in there–it will be on November 28, a.k.a. Cyber Monday.

Expect the Sonos Move to sell for $319, an $80 discount.