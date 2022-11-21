Black Friday: Echo Dot with Clock plus two Hue bulbs for 56% off

Looking to fill out your smart home with more Hue bulbs and Echo speakers? For Black Friday, you can snag a steeply discounted bundle with the new Echo Dot with Clock and two white Philips Hue bulbs.

On sale now for $39.99, an eye-popping $50.99 off, the Amazon bundle includes the brand-new Echo Dot with Clock, which features a larger clock display that’s now capable of showing song titles and artist names.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot with Clock also has a bigger driver than previous versions for better audio quality, as well as the ability to act as an extender to Amazon’s Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers.

Meanwhile, the two Hue lights are standard A19 dimmable white bulbs that emit up to 1,100 lumens. The bulbs can be controlled either via Bluetooth or the Hue Bridge, although you’ll need the bridge for grouping or out-of-home control.

Once you have the Hue bulbs installed, you can take charge of them with Alexa voice commands through the Echo Dot with Clock or any other Echo speaker.