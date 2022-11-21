Paramount+ slashes annual plans by 50% for Black Friday

Did you let your Paramount+ plan lapse with the end of The Good Fight? Now that Paramount+ is serving up a killer Black Friday deal for its annual plans, it might be time to re-up.

Sign up now for either the annual or Essential or Premium tiers on Paramount+, and you can get half off by entering the coupon code ALLYEAR while plugging in your payment information.

The with-ads Essential and ad-free Premium annual plans on Paramount+ normally cost $49.99 and $99.99, respectively, which means you’ll save either $25 or $50 for the entire year.

The code is valid for both new and returning subscribers, so if you’ve strayed from the Paramount+ fold, now’s the perfect time to come back.

If you do grab the deal, keep in mind that your annual Paramount+ plan will auto-renew for the standard rate. You can always cancel before your renewal date to avoid paying full price for another year.

Paramount+ is the home of such original shows as The Good Fight (which just wrapped up its run), Tulsa King, 1883, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard.

You also get access to any NFL broadcasts on your local CBS station, which means you’ll be able to stream the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions matchup on Thanksgiving.

The Essentials tier offers all Paramount+ shows and movies with ads, while the ad-free Premium tier includes 24/7 access to your local CBS affiliate, along with the ability to download videos for offline viewing.