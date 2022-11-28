Home / Headphones
Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Anyone shopping for new headphones should take a look at these great Cyber Monday headphone deals on Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, Sony, and other great brands.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Who doesn’t love a great pair of headphones? And Cyber Monday is one of the best time of the year to score a fabulous deal on a set. All types of headphones—from earbuds to over-ear models, noise-cancelling or old-school hi-fi—are on sale this week. And we’ve spotted some amazing money-saving opportunities.

We’ve divided the deals we’ve found into five broad categories: noise-cancelling on-ear/over-ear headphones; noise-cancelling in-ear/earbuds; on-ear/over-ear Bluetooth headphones; in-ear/earbuds; and wired hi-fi headphones (those last three categories do not perform noise-cancelling). Each list is then sorted alphabetically by manufacturer.

Best Cyber Monday deals on noise-cancelling on-ear/over-ear headphones

Best Cyber Monday deals on true wireless, noise-cancelling in-ear headphones and earbuds

Best Cyber Monday deals on on-ear/over-ear Bluetooth headphones

Best Cyber Monday deals on true wireless in-ear headphones and earbuds

Best Cyber Monday deals on wired hi-fi headphones

Cyber Monday headphone deals FAQ

1.

Are Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals really worth it?

You bet, we’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of headphone. While it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday–and this year, they’ve started offering discounts much earlier in order to one-up the competition. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring headphones labeled as “deals” when the asking price is actually no different than at any other time of the year.

2.

Are Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals limited to lower-quality models?

No. While we haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, we’re only pointing out products from manufacturers we’ve dealt with, so we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, you can expect the higher-priced headphones and earbuds to have more advanced features—more effective noise cancelling, higher-quality materials, and so on—that you won’t get with the less-expensive products. But a lower price doesn’t necessarily mean a headphone is a poor performer.

3.

Which headphones have earned TechHive’s highest ratings?

TechHive’s experts review a lot of headphones every year, but only a few earn our highest recommendation. We prize audio performance over everything else, although we also take into account such things as design, materials and build quality, comfort and convenience, and included accessories. Here are our current top picks in headphones.

4.

What types of headphones are on sale for Cyber Monday?

Yeah, there are a lot of different types of headphones—and we didn’t include every category! That said, we focused most of our attention on wireless (i.e., Bluetooth) headphones. The last category, hi-fi headphones, depend on a cable connected to the source, because—everything else being equal—that’s the no-compromises approach to personal listening.

Apart from that, our list is divided into on-ear and over-ear (headphones that sit on top of your ears or encircle them), in-ear headphones and earbuds (headphones that fit inside your ear canals or close to the entrance), noise-cancelling (headphones–both around-ear and in-ear models) that actively mask environmental noise), and true wireless (wireless in-ear or earbud headphones that have no wires connecting the components). You’ll also see references to open-back models (headphones that allow air from the backs of their drivers to escape through the ear cups) and closed-back models (headphones with ear cups that are sealed in the back).

5.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals?

Unlike Amazon’s increasingly frequent Prime Day sales, you don’t need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score any of these deals. But a Prime membership does come with other benefits, including free shipping. You also get subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

