Best Black Friday headphone deals

Bargain hunters know Black Friday is one of the best times to score a great deal on a new pair of headphones. Every type–from earbuds to over-ear models, noise-cancelling or hi-fi–go on sale this time of year, and we’ve already spotted some killer money-saving opportunities.
We’ve divided the deals we’ve found so far into five broad categories: noise-cancelling on-ear/over-ear headphones; noise-cancelling in-ear/earbuds; on-ear/over-ear Bluetooth headphones; in-ear/earbuds; and wired hi-fi headphones (those last three categories do not perform noise-cancelling). Each list is then sorted alphabetically by manufacturer.
Best Black Friday deals on noise-cancelling on-ear/over-ear headphones
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones: $450 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones: $150 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones: $249 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Bowers & Wilkins PX over-ear headphones: $196 at Amazon ($34 off)
- JBL Tune 660NC on-ear headphones: $50 at Amazon ($50 off)
- JBL Live 660NC over-ear headphones: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones: $100 ($100 off)
- Sony WH-CH710N over-ear headphones: $70 at Sony ($80 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones: $228 at Amazon ($120 off)
- Sony – WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones: $348 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Soundcore Q30 over-ear headphones: $59.99 at Amazon ($20 off)
Best Black Friday deals on true wireless, noise-cancelling in-ear headphones and earbuds
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with Alexa: $70 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro with Google Assistant: $150 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active: $100 at Amazon ($80 off)
- JBL Tune 230NC: $50 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Sony Link Buds S: $128 at Amazon ($72 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4: $178 at Amazon ($102 off)
Best Black Friday deals on on-ear/over-ear Bluetooth headphones
- Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones: $125 at Amazon ($75 off)
- Bose SoundLink II over-ear headphones: $149 at Amazon ($80 off)
- JBL Tune 510 BT on-ear headphones: $25 at Amazon ($25 off)
- JBL Tune 710BT over-ear headphones: $65 at Amazon ($15 off)
Best Black Friday deals on true wireless in-ear headphones and earbuds
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $90 at Amazon ($40 off)
- Jabra Elite 3: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)
- JBL Endurance II sport headphones: $50 at Amazon ($50 off)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS: $25 at Amazon ($25 off)
Best Black Friday deals on hi-fi wired headphones
- Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X over-ear, open-back headphones: $118 ($82 off)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X over-ear headphones: $49 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Blue Mix-Fi over-ear headphones: $260 at Amazon ($40 off)
- Focal Elegia over-ear headphones: $399 at Amazon ($491 off)
- Monoprice M1070C over-ear planar magnetic headphones: $279.99 at Monoprice ($120 off)
- Sennheiser IE300 in-ear headphones: $199.95 ($100 off)
- Sennheiser HD 560 over-ear, open-back headphones: $141 at Amazon ($59 off)
Black Friday headphone deals: What you need to know
Why is it called ‘Black Friday?’
It’s widely perceived that retailers operate “in the red” (i.e., they’re not profitable) until the day after Thanksgiving, when huge sales enable them to finally turn a profit (i.e., they’re “in the black”). This year, Black Friday falls on November 25.
Which headphones have earned TechHive’s highest ratings?
TechHive’s experts review a lot of headphones every year, but only a few earn our highest recommendation. We prize audio performance over everything else, although we also take into account such things as design, materials and build quality, comfort and convenience, and included accessories. Here are our current top picks in headphones.
Can you explain the types of headphones covered here?
Yeah, there are a lot of different types of headphones–and we didn’t include every category! That said, we focused most of our attention on wireless (i.e., Bluetooth) headphones. The last category, hi-fi headphones, depend on a cable connected to the source, because–everything else being equal–that’s the no-compromises approach to personal listening.
Apart from that, our list is divided into on-ear and over-ear (headphones that sit on top of your ears or encircle them), in-ear headphones and earbuds (headphones that fit inside your ear canals or close to the entrance), noise-cancelling (headphones that actively mask environmental noise), and true wireless (wireless in-ear or earbud headphones that have no wires connecting the components). You’ll also references to open-back models (headphones that allow air from the backs of their drivers to escape through the ear cups) and closed-back models (headphones with ear cups that are sealed in the back).
A lot of these deals are at Amazon. Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Amazon’s best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Amazon’s increasingly frequent Prime Day sales, you don’t need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score any of these deals. But a Prime membership does come with other benefits, including free shipping. You also get subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.