Best Black Friday headphone deals: Nov 24

Everybody loves a great pair of headphones, and Black Friday might be the best time of the year to score a great deal on a set. All types of headphones—from earbuds to over-ear models, noise-cancelling or old-school—are on sale this week. That’s right, there’s no need to wait until the end of the week: We’ve already spotted some killer money-saving opportunities.
We’ve divided the deals we’ve found so far into five broad categories: noise-cancelling on-ear/over-ear headphones; noise-cancelling in-ear/earbuds; on-ear/over-ear Bluetooth headphones; in-ear/earbuds; and wired hi-fi headphones (those last three categories do not perform noise-cancelling). Each list is then sorted alphabetically by manufacturer.
Looking for more smart home and home entertainment deals? Check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.
Best Black Friday deals on noise-cancelling on-ear/over-ear headphones
- AKG N60NC Wireless on-hear headphones: $60 at Harman Audio ($200 off)
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones: $449 at Amazon ($101 off)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones: $150 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones: $249 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Bowers & Wilkins PX over-ear headphones: $198 at Amazon ($32 off)
- Cleer Alpha over-ear headphones: $200 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Cleer Enduro ANC over-ear headphones: $120 at Amazon ($30 off)
- JBL Tune 660NC on-ear headphones: $50 at Amazon ($50 off)
- JBL Live 660NC over-ear headphones: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Monolith by Monoprice M1000ANC over-ear headphones: $103 at Amazon ($21 off)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones: $100 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC over-ear headphones: $80 at Amazon ($45 off)
- Soundcore Space Q45 over-ear headphones: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Sony WH-CH710N over-ear headphones: $70 at Sony ($80 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones: $228 at Amazon ($120 off)
- Sony-WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones: $348 at Best Buy ($50 off)
Best Black Friday deals on true wireless, noise-cancelling in-ear headphones and earbuds
- 1More Evo: $100 at 1More ($70 off)
- 1More ComfoBuds Mini: $100 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Belkin SoundForm Freedom: $32 at Amazon ($88 off)
- Belkin SoundForm Move Plus: $35 at Amazon.com ($35 off)
- Beyerdynamic Free Byrd: $229 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Cleer Ally II: $100 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro with Google Assistant: $150 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active: $100 at Amazon ($80 off)
- JBL Tune 230NC: $50 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Monolith by Monoprice M-TWE: $50 at Amazon ($130 off)
- Sony Link Buds S: $128 at Amazon ($72 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4: $178 at Amazon ($102 off)
- Soundcore Space A40: $80 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Soundcore A3i: $40 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Soundcore P3: $56 at Amazon ($20 off)
Best Black Friday deals on on-ear/over-ear Bluetooth headphones
- Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones: $150 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Bose SoundLink II over-ear headphones: $149 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Cleer Enduro 100 over-ear headphones: $79 at Amazon ($20 off)
- JBL Tune 510 BT on-ear headphones: $25 at Amazon ($25 off)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo over-ear headphones: $60 at Amazon ($45 off)
Best Black Friday deals on true wireless in-ear headphones and earbuds
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $90 at Amazon ($40 off)
- Jabra Elite 3: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)
- JBL Endurance II sport headphones: $50 at Amazon ($50 off)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS: $25 at Amazon ($25 off)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo: $29 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Soundcore P2i: $20 at Amazon ($5 off)
Best Black Friday deals on wired hi-fi headphones
- AKG N5005 in-ear wired headphones at Harman Audio: $200 ($800 off)
- Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X over-ear, open-back headphones at Amazon: $119 ($81 off)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X over-ear headphones: $49 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X over-ear headphones: $249 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Blue Mix-Fi over-ear headphones: $250 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Focal Elegia over-ear headphones: $399 at Amazon ($491 off)
- HiFiMan HE6se over-ear planar magnetic headphones: $549 ($1,250 off)
- Monoprice M1070C over-ear planar magnetic headphones: $280 at Monoprice ($120 off)
- Sennheiser IE300 in-ear headphones: $200 ($100 off)
- Sennheiser HD 560 over-ear, open-back headphones: $140 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Sennheiser HD 800 S over-ear, open-back headphones: $1,400 at Amazon ($300 off)
Black Friday headphone deals FAQ
Which headphones have earned TechHive’s highest ratings?
TechHive’s experts review a lot of headphones every year, but only a few earn our highest recommendation. We prize audio performance over everything else, although we also take into account such things as design, materials and build quality, comfort and convenience, and included accessories. Here are our current top picks in headphones.
What types of headphones are on sale for Black Friday?
Yeah, there are a lot of different types of headphones—and we didn’t include every category! That said, we focused most of our attention on wireless (i.e., Bluetooth) headphones. The last category, hi-fi headphones, depend on a cable connected to the source, because—everything else being equal—that’s the no-compromises approach to personal listening.
Apart from that, our list is divided into on-ear and over-ear (headphones that sit on top of your ears or encircle them), in-ear headphones and earbuds (headphones that fit inside your ear canals or close to the entrance), noise-cancelling (headphones–both around-ear and in-ear models) that actively mask environmental noise), and true wireless (wireless in-ear or earbud headphones that have no wires connecting the components). You’ll also see references to open-back models (headphones that allow air from the backs of their drivers to escape through the ear cups) and closed-back models (headphones with ear cups that are sealed in the back).
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Amazon’s best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Amazon’s increasingly frequent Prime Day sales, you don’t need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score any of these deals. But a Prime membership does come with other benefits, including free shipping. You also get subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
Why is it called ‘Black Friday?’
It’s widely perceived that retailers operate “in the red” (i.e., they’re not profitable) until the day after Thanksgiving, when huge sales enable them to finally turn a profit (i.e., they’re “in the black”). This year, Black Friday falls on November 25.