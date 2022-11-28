Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Home / Home Entertainment
There’s no better time than Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop for a new TV. We’ve spotted deals on all the top brands: LG, Samsung, Sony TCL, and more.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
One of the best times to find a great deal on a new TV is during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, when retailers are looking to clear their shelves of unsold inventory to prepare for the new year. This is true whether you’re looking to step up in terms of size, resolution, or technology, or you’re adding a TV to another room in the house. This is the time when retailers start slashing prices.

All the deals listed here are for 2022 models with 4K resolution, unless otherwise noted, but we found some terrific deals on 2021 models as well. We’ve also added a few of the deals we found on 8K sets. We’ve sorted the TVs by technology, from the least-expensive LED-backlit LCD models to the top-of-the-line OLED and 8K quantium-dot TVs.

While prices might drop lower on Black Friday or Cyber Monday (and we’ll be updating this story all week with new deals), inventories will be lower, too. And that could mean that you won’t find the model you really want. Finally, if you’re interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage.

Best Cyber Monday deals on LED-backlit LCD TVs

Best Cyber Monday deals on 4K mini-LED TVs

Best Cyber Monday deals on quantum dot TVs

Best Cyber Monday deals on 4K OLED TVs

Best Cyber Monday deals on 8K TVs

  • Samsung QN65QN800BFXZA (65-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $2,598 at Amazon ($701 off)
  • Samsung QN75QN800BFXZA (75-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $2,799 at Walmart ($2,200.99 off)
  • Samsung QN85QN800BFXZA (85-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $3,998 at Amazon ($1,802 off)
  • TCL 65R648 (65-inch with mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and Roku): $1,099.99 at Best Buy ($900 off)

Cyber Monday TV deals FAQ

1.

Are Cyber Monday deals really worth it?

They sure are. We’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of smart TV. While it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices on Cyber Monday. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring TVs advertised as “deals” when their asking prices are actually no different than at any other time of the year.

2.

Are Cyber Monday deals limited to lower-quality models?

Certainly not. We’ve found great deals on every type of smart TV, from the most affordable LED-backlit LCD models to luxurious OLED and quantum dot sets. We’ve even seen deals on a few 8K models.

3.

Which smart TVs does TechHive rate highest?

The TV market has become incredibly competitive over the past few years, with smaller brands like Hisense, TCL, and others giving companies like LG, Samsung, and Sony a run for their money. That said, the bigger brands tend to be first to adopt the latest technologies. Check TechHive’s top smart TV picks for our latest reviews.

4.

What does all this TV terminology mean? What’s real and what’s marketing fluff?

We hear you! You’ll find plain-language explanations of just about every TV term and technology you’ll encounter when shopping at the preceding link.

5.

A lot of these deals are at Amazon. Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals?

Unlike Amazon’s increasingly frequent Prime Day sales, you don’t need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score any of these deals. But a Prime membership does come with other benefits, including free shipping. You also get subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

