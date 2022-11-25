Best Black Friday TV deals: Nov 25

One of the best times to find a great deal on a new TV is during Black Friday, when retailers are looking to clear their shelves of unsold inventory to prepare for the new year. This is true whether you’re looking to step up in terms of size, resolution, or technology, or you’re adding a TV to another room in the house. This is the time when retailers start slashing prices.

All the deals listed here are for 2022 models with 4K resolution, unless otherwise noted, but we found some terrific deals on 2021 models as well. We’ve also added a few of the deals we found on 8K sets. We’ve sorted the TVs by technology, from the least-expensive LED-backlit LCD models to the top-of-the-line OLED and 8K quantium-dot TVs.

While prices might drop lower on Black Friday (and we’ll be updating this story all week with new deals), inventories will be lower, too. And that could mean that you won’t find the model you really want. Finally, if you’re interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday deals on LED-backlit LCD TVs

Best Black Friday deals on 4K mini-LED TVs

Best Black Friday deals on quantum dot TVs

Best Black Friday deals on 4K OLED TVs

Best Black Friday deals on 8K TVs

Samsung QN65QN800BFXZA (65-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $2,598 at Amazon ($701 off)

Samsung QN75QN800BFXZA (75-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $3,298 at Amazon ($1,001 off)

Samsung QN85QN800BFXZA (85-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $3,998 at Amazon ($1,802 off)

TCL 65R648 (65-inch with mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and Roku): $1,800 at Amazon ($400 off)