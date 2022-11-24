Best Black Friday TV deals: Nov 24

One of the best times to find a great deal on a new TV is during Black Friday, when retailers are looking to clear their shelves of unsold inventory to prepare for the new year. This is true whether you’re looking to step up in terms of size, resolution, or technology, or you’re adding a TV to another room in the house. This is the time when they start slashing prices.
All the deals listed here are for 2022 models with 4K resolution, unless otherwise noted, but we found some terrific deals on 2021 models as well. We’ve also added a few of the deals we found on 8K sets. We’ve sorted the TVs by technology, from the least-expensive LED-backlit LCD models to the top-of-the-line OLED and 8K quantium-dot TVs.
While prices might drop lower on Black Friday (and we’ll be updating this story all week with new deals), inventories will be lower, too. And that could mean that you won’t find the model you really want. Finally, if you’re interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.
Best Black Friday deals on LED-backlit LCD TVs
- Amazon Fire TV 4K55N400A (55-inch): $299.99 at Amazon ($220 off)
- Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 (24-inch, 720p, Fire TV): $80 at Amazon ($90 off)
- Insignia NS-32F201NA23 (32-inch, 720p, Fire TV): $100 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- Insignia NS-43F301NA22 (43-inch, 4K, 2021 model, Fire TV): $220 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Insignia NS-55F301NA22 (55-inch, 2021 model, Fire TV) with Fire TV: $280 at Amazon ($170 off)
- Omni Fire TV (75-inch): $750 at Amazon ($300 off)
- Samsung UN75TU690TFXZA (75-inch): $580 at Best Buy ($270 off)
- Sony KD-43X80K (43-inch, Google TV): $448 at Amazon ($152 off)
- Sony KD-50X80K (50-inch, Google TV): $528 at Amazon ($172 off)
- Sony KD-65X80K (65-inch, Google TV): $698 at Amazon ($302 off)
- TCL 55S41 (55-inch Roku TV): $188 at Walmart ($68 off)
- Vizio V705x-J03 (70-inch, 2021 model): $448 at Walmart ($152 off)
Best Black Friday deals on 4K mini-LED TVs
- Samsung QN43QN90AAFXZA (43-inch, 2021 Model): $798 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-65X95K (65-inch, with Google TV): $1,998 at Amazon ($802 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-75X95K (75-inch, with Google TV): $2,998 at Amazon ($802 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-85X95K (85-inch, with Google TV): $3,998 at Amazon ($1,702 off)
Best Black Friday deals on quantum dot TVs
- Amazon Fire TV Omni (65-inch): $550 at Amazon ($250 off)
- Hisense 50U6HF (50-inch, Fire TV): $349 at Amazon ($181 off)
- Hisense 65U6H (65-inch, Google TV): $498 at Amazon ($302 off)
- Samsung QN32Q60AAFXZA (32-inch 2021 model) $398 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Samsung QN43Q60BAFXZA (43-inch): $448 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Samsung The Frame QN55LS03BAFXZA (55-inch): $998 at Amazon ($500 off)
- TCL 55S546 (55-inch, Google TV): $200 at Best Buy ($230 off)
- TCL 55S555 (55-inch, Roku TV): $430 at Amazon: ($70 off)
Best Black Friday deals on 4K OLED TVs
- LG OLED77C2PUA (48-inch): $1,047 at Amazon ($100 off)
- LG Evo Gallery Edition OLED65G2PUA (65-inch): $2,197 at Amazon ($803 off)
- LG OLED65B2PUA (65-inch): $1,296 at Amazon ($201 off)
- LG OLED77B2PUA (77-inch): $1,997 at Amazon ($400 off)
- Samsung QN65S95BAFXZA (65-inch, with quantum dots): $1,798 at Amazon ($1,002 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-55A80K (55-inch, with Google TV): $1,298 at Amazon ($502 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-65A80K (65-inch, with Google TV): $1,698 at Amazon ($602 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-55A95K (55-inch, with Google TV): $2,498 at Amazon ($302 off)
- Sony Bravia XR-65A95K (65-inch, with Google TV): $2,899 at Walmart ($600 off)
- Sony XR-55A90J (55-inch, with Google TV) (2021 model): $1,798 at Amazon ($202 off)
- Sony XR-65A90J (65-inch, with Google TV) (2021 model): $2,498 at Amazon ($502 off)
Best Black Friday deals on 8K TVs
- Samsung QN65QN800BFXZA (65-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $2,598 at Amazon ($701 off)
- Samsung QN75QN800BFXZA (75-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $3,298 at Amazon ($1,001 off)
- Samsung QN85QN800BFXZA (85-inch with mini-LEDs and quantum dots): $3,998 at Amazon ($1,802 off)
- TCL 65R648 (65-inch with mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and Roku): $1,800 at Amazon ($400 off)
Black Friday TV deals: What you need to know
Are Black Friday TV deals really worth it?
Yes, while you’ll also find TVs on sale around the time of the Super Bowl, the deals typically aren’t any better than what you’ll find on Black Friday. And this year, retailers started slashing prices earlier than usual. We’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of TV, from entry-level LED-backlit models to top-of-the-line OLEDs–and even a few 8K models. While it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring TVs labeled as “deals” when the asking price is actually no different than at any other time of the year.
Are Black Friday TV deals limited to lower-quality models?
No. While we haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers—Hisense, Samsung, Sony, and TCI—so we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, prices for OLED and 8K TVs will of course be higher than those for less-sophisticated LED-backlit models. But a low price isn’t an indication of a TV’s build quality, and even inexpensive TVs are leagues better than what you could buy just a few years ago.
Which smart TVs does TechHive rate highest?
The TV market has become incredibly competitive over the past few years, with smaller brands like Hisense, TCL, and others giving companies like LG, Samsung, and Sony a run for their money. That said, the bigger brands tend to be first to adopt the latest technologies. Check TechHive’s top smart TV picks for our latest reviews.
What does all this TV terminology mean? What’s real and what’s marketing fluff?
We hear you! You’ll find plain-language explanations of just about every TV term and technology you’ll encounter when shopping at the preceding link.
Why do they call it Black Friday?
It’s widely perceived that retailers operate “in the red” (i.e., they’re not profitable) until the day after Thanksgiving, when huge sales enable them to finally turn a profit (i.e., they’re “in the black”). This year, Black Friday falls on November 25.
A lot of these deals are at Amazon. Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Amazon’s best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Amazon’s increasingly frequent Prime Day sales, you don’t need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score any of these deals. But a Prime membership does come with other benefits, including free shipping. You also get subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.