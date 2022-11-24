Home / Home Entertainment
Best Black Friday TV deals: Nov 24

There’s no better time than Black Friday to shop for a new TV. We’ve spotted deals on all the top brands: LG, Samsung, Sony TCL, and more.
smart tv deals
One of the best times to find a great deal on a new TV is during Black Friday, when retailers are looking to clear their shelves of unsold inventory to prepare for the new year. This is true whether you’re looking to step up in terms of size, resolution, or technology, or you’re adding a TV to another room in the house. This is the time when they start slashing prices.

All the deals listed here are for 2022 models with 4K resolution, unless otherwise noted, but we found some terrific deals on 2021 models as well. We’ve also added a few of the deals we found on 8K sets. We’ve sorted the TVs by technology, from the least-expensive LED-backlit LCD models to the top-of-the-line OLED and 8K quantium-dot TVs.

While prices might drop lower on Black Friday (and we’ll be updating this story all week with new deals), inventories will be lower, too. And that could mean that you won’t find the model you really want. Finally, if you’re interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday deals on LED-backlit LCD TVs

Best Black Friday deals on 4K mini-LED TVs

Best Black Friday deals on quantum dot TVs

Best Black Friday deals on 4K OLED TVs

Best Black Friday deals on 8K TVs

Black Friday TV deals: What you need to know

1.

Are Black Friday TV deals really worth it?

Yes, while you’ll also find TVs on sale around the time of the Super Bowl, the deals typically aren’t any better than what you’ll find on Black Friday. And this year, retailers started slashing prices earlier than usual. We’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of TV, from entry-level LED-backlit models to top-of-the-line OLEDs–and even a few 8K models. While it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring TVs labeled as “deals” when the asking price is actually no different than at any other time of the year.

2.

Are Black Friday TV deals limited to lower-quality models?

No. While we haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers—Hisense, Samsung, Sony, and TCI—so we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, prices for OLED and 8K TVs will of course be higher than those for less-sophisticated LED-backlit models. But a low price isn’t an indication of a TV’s build quality, and even inexpensive TVs are leagues better than what you could buy just a few years ago.

3.

Which smart TVs does TechHive rate highest?

The TV market has become incredibly competitive over the past few years, with smaller brands like Hisense, TCL, and others giving companies like LG, Samsung, and Sony a run for their money. That said, the bigger brands tend to be first to adopt the latest technologies. Check TechHive’s top smart TV picks for our latest reviews.

4.

What does all this TV terminology mean? What’s real and what’s marketing fluff?

We hear you! You’ll find plain-language explanations of just about every TV term and technology you’ll encounter when shopping at the preceding link.

5.

Why do they call it Black Friday?

It’s widely perceived that retailers operate “in the red” (i.e., they’re not profitable) until the day after Thanksgiving, when huge sales enable them to finally turn a profit (i.e., they’re “in the black”). This year, Black Friday falls on November 25.

6.

A lot of these deals are at Amazon. Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Amazon’s best Black Friday deals?

Unlike Amazon’s increasingly frequent Prime Day sales, you don’t need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score any of these deals. But a Prime membership does come with other benefits, including free shipping. You also get subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

