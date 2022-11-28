Best Cyber Monday streaming video deals: Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and more

Whether you’re just jumping on the cord-cutting bandwagon or you’re looking to upgrade, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snap up streaming video hardware. The big day is here, and we’ve zeroed in on some steep discounts on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia, and Roku devices.
The deals run the gamut from basic HD streaming sticks that cost about as much as an iTunes movie purchase to top-of-the-line 4K set-top boxes with HDR and wired ethernet ports. Interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals?
Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Fire TV devices
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $14.99 on Amazon ($15 off) *
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 on Amazon ($20 off) *
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 on Amazon ($20 off)
* Use promo code STREAMINGX2 to get a second Fire TV Stick for $5
Best Cyber Monday deals on Apple TV devices
- Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd gen), $59 at Walmart ($40 off)
- Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage (2nd gen), $94.99 at Best Buy ($85 off)
- Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage (2nd gen), $99.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Chromecast with Google TV
- Chromecast with Google TV HD, $18 on Walmart ($11.99 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K, $39.98 on Amazon ($10.01 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Nvidia Shield devices
- Nvidia Shield, $124.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Nvidia Shield Pro, $174.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Roku devices
- Roku Express (HD, 2022), $17.99 on Amazon ($12 off)
- Roku Premiere (4K HDR), $19 at Walmart (limited supply)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.98 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Roku Ultra (2022), $68.84 on Amazon ($31.15 off)
- Roku Ultra LT, $30 at Walmart ($43.60 off)
Cyber Monday streaming video deals: FAQ
Are Cyber Monday streaming device deals really worth it?
Yes, while it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And we’ve found legitimate good deals on every type, from sticks to set-top boxes. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring products labeled as “deals” when the asking price is no different than at any other time of the year.
Are Cyber Monday streaming device deals limited to lower-quality models?
No. We’ve reviewed nearly every one of the on-sale models listed above, and we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers—Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku—and we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, set-top boxes cost more because they have more features and higher performance, although processor power mostly only impacts the speed at which menus load. That said, a low price isn’t an indication of a streaming device’s overall quality.
Which streaming video devices does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite media streaming devices, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for a basic HD player or a 4K set-top box with all the trimmings, we have something to fit your budget.
What are the best Cyber Monday streaming video deals?
We’ve spotted a range of enticing streaming video discounts on Amazon, particularly for its Fire TV sticks, so remember to keep checking back.
Of course, Amazon isn’t alone in offering great streaming video deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Cyber Monday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.