Best Black Friday streaming video deals: Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more

Whether you’re just jumping on the cord-cutting bandwagon or you’re looking to upgrade, now is the perfect time to snap up streaming video hardware. Black Friday doesn’t arrive until tomorrow, but we’ve already zeroed in on some steep discounts on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia, and Roku devices.
The deals we’ve found so far run the gamut from basic HD streaming sticks that cost about as much as an iTunes movie purchase to top-of-the-line 4K set-top boxes with HDR and wired ethernet ports. Interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals? Check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.
Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Fire TV devices
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $14.99 on Amazon ($15 off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 on Amazon ($20 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 on Amazon ($20 off)
- Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), $59.99 on Amazon ($60 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Apple TV devices
- Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd gen), $69 at Walmart ($30 off)
- Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage (2nd gen), $104.99 at Walmart ($63.80 off)
- Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage (2nd gen), $99.99 on Amazon ($99.01 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Chromecast with Google TV
- Chromecast with Google TV HD, $18 on Walmart ($11.99 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K, $39.98 on Amazon ($10.01 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Nvidia Shield devices
- Nvidia Shield, $124.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Nvidia Shield Pro, $174.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Roku devices
- Roku Express (HD, 2022), $17.99 on Amazon ($12 off)
- Roku Premiere (4K HDR), $19 at Walmart (limited supply)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Roku Ultra (2022), $68.84 on Amazon ($31.15 off)
- Roku Ultra LT, $30 at Walmart ($43.60 off)
Black Friday streaming video deals: FAQ
Which streaming video devices does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite media streaming devices, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for a basic HD player or a 4K set-top box with all the trimmings, we have something to fit your budget.
What are the best Black Friday streaming video deals?
We’ve already spotted a range of enticing streaming video discounts on Amazon, particularly for its Fire TV sticks, so remember to keep checking back as we get closer to Black Friday.
Of course, Amazon isn’t alone in offering great streaming video deals for Black Friday. Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday lands on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. But there’s no need to wait until Black Friday to start saving on streaming video players.
We’re already tracking several early Black Friday streaming stick and set-up box discounts, and even after the big day, we expect to see more deals on Cyber Monday, which comes on November 28.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.