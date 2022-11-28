Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

A robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your floors and carpets spotless, and there’s no better time to snap up your first robovac or vacuum/mop combo than on Cyber Monday.
Now that the big day has arrived, we’re tracking several enticing Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals from the likes of iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, Ecovacs, and more. If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Cyber Monday coverage.
Best Cyber Monday deals on Ecovacs robot vacuums
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $399.99 on Amazon ($300 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot T8+ robot vacuum/mop combo with self-emptying bin, $449.99 at Best Buy ($300 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum/mop combo with self-emptying bin, $999.99 at Amazon ($550 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Eufy robot vacuums
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $129.99 on Amazon ($70 off)
- Eufy RoboVac G20, $149.99 on Amazon ($130 off)
- Eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop, $159.99 on Amazon ($140 off)
- Eufy RoboVac G30, $179.99 on Amazon ($179.99 off)
- Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge, $169.99 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 at Walmart ($180.99 off)
- Eufy RoboVac 30, $129.99 at Amazon ($120 off)
- Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, $319.99 on Amazon ($330 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on iRobot robot vacuums
- iRobot Roomba 694, $179 on Amazon ($95 off)
- iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150), $229 on Amazon ($120.99 off)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) self-emptying robot vacuum, $349 on Amazon ($200.99 off)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) self-emptying robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 (6113) robot mop bundle, $649 at Amazon ($250.99 off)
- iRobot Roomba j7 (7150), $349 on Amazon ($250 off)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) self-emptying robot vacuum, $599 on Amazon ($200.99 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Roborock robot vacuums
- Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock, $869.99 on Amazon ($290 off)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop, $639.99 on Amazon (apple $220-off coupon before checkout)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock, $599.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, $479.99 on Amazon ($220 off)
- Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum, $299.99 on Amazon ($130 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung robot vacuums
- Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station, $399 on Amazon ($400 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Shark robot vacuums
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $149.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $279.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Shark AI Robot Vacmop Pro, $299.99 at Amazon ($180 off)
- Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $299 at Walmart ($300 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Yeedi robot vacuums
- Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $559.99 on Amazon ($240 off)
Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals FAQ
Are Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals really worth it?
Yes, we’ve found legitimate good deals on robot vacuums. While it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday–and this year, they’ve started offering discounts much earlier in an effort to one-up the competition. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring robot vacuums labeled as “deals” when in reality the asking price is no different than it would be any other time of year.
Are Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals limited to lower-quality models?
No. While we haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, we’re only pointing out products from manufacturers we’ve dealt with, so we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, you can expect the higher-priced robot vacuums to have more advanced features–self-emptying dustbins, integrated mopping tools, and the like–that you won’t get with the less-expensive vacuums. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re poor performers at their core task.
Which robot vacuums does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite robot vacuums, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for an affordable run-and-bump model or a robot vacuum that can avoid obstacles, map your floors, and empty its own bin, we’ve got you covered.
What are the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals?
We’ve spotted several steep robot vacuum discounts on Amazon, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day.
It’s also worth scouring Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Cyber Monday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.