A robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your floors and carpets spotless, and there’s no better time to snap up your first robovac or vacuum/mop combo than Black Friday.
The big day hasn’t quite arrived yet, but we’re already tracking several enticing Black Friday robot vacuum deals from the likes of iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, Ecovacs, and more.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- bObsweep Bob PetHair Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop, $223.99 at Best Buy ($676 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum/mop combo with self-emptying bin, $1,299.99 at Amazon ($250 off)
- eufy RoboVac G32 Pro, $199 at Walmart ($180.99 off)
- eufy RoboVac 30, $139.97 at Amazon ($110.02 off)
- eufy RoboVac 15C Max, $159.99 at Amazon ($90 off)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 (6113) robot mop bundle, $649 at Amazon ($250.99 off)
- Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station, $649.99 at Walmart ($150 off)
- Shark AI Robot Vacmop Pro, $299.99 at Amazon ($180 off)
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: What you need to know
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday lands on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. But there’s no need to wait until Black Friday to start hoovering up great robot vacuum deals.
We’re already tracking several early Black Friday robovac discounts, and even after the big day, we expect to see more robot vacuum and mop deals on Cyber Monday, which comes on November 28.
Which robot vacuums does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite robot vacuums, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for an affordable run-and-bump model or a robot vacuum that can avoid obstacles, map your floors, and empty its own bin, we’ve got you covered.
What are the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals?
We’ve already spotted several steep robot vacuum discounts on Amazon, so be sure to keep checking back as we get closer to Black Friday.
It’s also worth scouring Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.