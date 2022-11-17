Home / Smart Home
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Check out the best Black Friday discounts on robot vacuums and vacuum/mop hybrids from iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, and more.
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive
IDG

A robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your floors and carpets spotless, and there’s no better time to snap up your first robovac or vacuum/mop combo than Black Friday.

The big day hasn’t quite arrived yet, but we’re already tracking several enticing Black Friday robot vacuum deals from the likes of iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, Ecovacs, and more.

Black Friday robot vacuum deals: What you need to know

1.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday lands on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. But there’s no need to wait until Black Friday to start hoovering up great robot vacuum deals.

We’re already tracking several early Black Friday robovac discounts, and even after the big day, we expect to see more robot vacuum and mop deals on Cyber Monday, which comes on November 28.

2.

Which robot vacuums does TechHive rate the highest?

Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite robot vacuums, with picks for a variety of price points.

Whether you’re shopping for an affordable run-and-bump model or a robot vacuum that can avoid obstacles, map your floors, and empty its own bin, we’ve got you covered.

3.

What are the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals?

We’ve already spotted several steep robot vacuum discounts on Amazon, so be sure to keep checking back as we get closer to Black Friday.

It’s also worth scouring Best BuyHome DepotTargetWalmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.

4.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?

Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.

That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

