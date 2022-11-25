Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Nov 25

A robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your floors and carpets spotless, and there’s no better time to snap up your first robovac or vacuum/mop combo than on Black Friday.

Now that the big day has arrived, we’re tracking several enticing Black Friday robot vacuum deals from the likes of iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, Ecovacs, and more. If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday deals on Ecovacs robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Eufy robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on iRobot robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Roborock robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung robot vacuums

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station, $399 on Amazon ($400 off)

Best Black Friday deals on Shark robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Yeedi robot vacuums

Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $559.99 on Amazon ($240 off)