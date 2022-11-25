Home / Smart Home
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Nov 25

Check out the best Black Friday discounts on robot vacuums and vacuum/mop hybrids from iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, and more.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
A robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your floors and carpets spotless, and there’s no better time to snap up your first robovac or vacuum/mop combo than on Black Friday.

Now that the big day has arrived, we’re tracking several enticing Black Friday robot vacuum deals from the likes of iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Eufy, Ecovacs, and more. If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday deals on Ecovacs robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Eufy robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on iRobot robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Roborock robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Shark robot vacuums

Best Black Friday deals on Yeedi robot vacuums

Black Friday robot vacuum deals: What you need to know

1.

Are Black Friday robot vacuum deals really worth it?

Yes, we’ve found legitimate good deals on robot vacuums. While it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday–and this year, they’ve started offering discounts much earlier in an effort to one-up the competition. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring robot vacuums labeled as “deals” when in reality the asking price is no different than it would be any other time of year.

2.

Are Black Friday robot vacuum deals limited to lower-quality models?

No. While we haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, we’re only pointing out products from manufacturers we’ve dealt with, so we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, you can expect the higher-priced robot vacuums to have more advanced features–self-emptying dustbins, integrated mopping tools, and the like–that you won’t get with the less-expensive vacuums. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re poor performers at their core task.

3.

Which robot vacuums does TechHive rate the highest?

Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite robot vacuums, with picks for a variety of price points.

Whether you’re shopping for an affordable run-and-bump model or a robot vacuum that can avoid obstacles, map your floors, and empty its own bin, we’ve got you covered.

4.

What are the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals?

We’ve spotted several steep robot vacuum discounts on Amazon, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day.

It’s also worth scouring Best BuyHome DepotTargetWalmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.

5.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?

Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.

That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

6.

When is Black Friday?

Today is the big day!

Even after Black Friday, we expect to see more robot vacuum and mop deals on Cyber Monday, which comes on November 28.

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

