Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Cyber Monday has arrived, and plenty of soundbar deals are on the menu, from budget-priced soundbars for the bedroom to decked-out models with surround speakers and Dolby Atmos.
We’re seeing steep discounts on soundbars from Bose, Denon, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Roku, Samsung, and Vizio. Even Sonos, which rarely offers discounts, is getting in on the Cyber Monday action this year.
If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage.
Best Cyber Monday deals on Bose soundbars
- Bose TV Speaker, $199 on Amazon ($80 off)
- Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, $159 on Amazon ($40 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $399 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $749 on Amazon ($150 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Definitive Technology soundbars
- Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini with Dolby Atmos, $599 on Amazon ($300 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Denon soundbars
- Denon Home Sound Bar 550, $499 on Amazon ($150 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on JBL soundbars
- JBL Bar 2.0, $99.95 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- JBL Bar 2.1, $199.95 on Amazon ($150 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Monoprice soundbars
- Monoprice SB-200, $59.99 on Amazon ($28 off)
- Monoprice SB-200SW, $79.99 on Monoprice ($60 off)
- Monoprice SB-300, $89.99 at Target ($89.54 off)
- Monoprice SB-500 5.1-channel soundbar, $199.99 on Newegg ($100 off)
- Monoprice SB-600 5.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $229.99 on Newegg ($120 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Polk Audio soundbars
- Polk MagniFi Max AX SR, $799 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR, $399 on Amazon ($200 off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini, $199 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX, $399 on Best Buy ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S2, $149 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S3, $199 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S4, $329 on Amazon ($70 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on LG soundbars
- LG S40Q 2.1-channel soundbar, $126.99 on Amazon ($73 off)
- LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $696.99 on Amazon ($503 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Roku soundbars
- Roku Streambar, $79.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung soundbars
- Samsung HW-B450 2.1-channel soundbar, $129.99 on Amazon ($68 off)
- Samsung HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel soundbar, $147.99 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Samsung HW-S60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $197.99 on Amazon ($150 off)
- Samsung HW-Q60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $199.99 on Amazon ($298 off)
- Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $327.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Samsung HW-Q700B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $397.99 on Amazon ($300 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Sonos soundbars
- Sonos Arc, $719 at Walmart ($180 off)
- Sonos Beam (2nd gen), $359 on Amazon ($90 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on TCL soundbars
- TCL Alto 5+ 2.1-channel soundbar, $59 at Walmart ($20.99 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Vizio soundbars
- Vizio SB2021n-J6 2.2-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $99.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
- Vizio V21x-J8 2.1-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $118 at Walmart ($40 off)
- Vizio V51x-J6 5.1-channel soundbar, $147 at Walmart ($72 off)
- Vizio M-Series Elevate M512E-K6 with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, $499.88 on Amazon ($300.11 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Yamaha soundbars
- Yamaha ATS-2090 with built-in Alexa (renewed), $149.99 on Amazon ($40 off)
- Yamaha SR-C20A, $129.95 on Amazon ($50 off)
Cyber Monday soundbar deals FAQ
Are Cyber Monday soundbar deals really worth it?
Yes, while someone somewhere is having a soundbar sale on every day ending in “y,” retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And we’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of soundbar, from simple two-channel models to the most elaborate surround-sound rigs. And you can trust TechHive’s editors to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring offerings labeled as “deals” when the asking price is no different than at any other time of the year.
Are Cyber Monday soundbar deals limited to lower-quality models?
No. We haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, but we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers— LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, and Vizio—and we have reviewed more than a few soundbars from each of those companies. We’re confident these deals are good values.
Which soundbars does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this extensive list of TechHive’s favorite soundbars, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for an affordable soundbar to place in a second room, or a top-of-the-line model with features like surround speakers, a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Dolby Atmos, we’ve got you covered.
What are the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals?
Keep an eye on Amazon for steep soundbar discounts from a range of manufacturers, with LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Vizio often serving up the best deals.
Also, make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Cyber Monday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.