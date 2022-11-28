Home
Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

We're tracking great Cyber Monday soundbar sales from the likes of Bose, LG, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Prime Day soundbar deals
Rob Schultz/Foundry

Cyber Monday has arrived, and plenty of soundbar deals are on the menu, from budget-priced soundbars for the bedroom to decked-out models with surround speakers and Dolby Atmos.

We’re seeing steep discounts on soundbars from Bose, Denon, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Roku, Samsung, and Vizio. Even Sonos, which rarely offers discounts, is getting in on the Cyber Monday action this year.

If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Bose soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Definitive Technology soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Denon soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on JBL soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Monoprice soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Polk Audio soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on LG soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Roku soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Sonos soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on TCL soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Vizio soundbars

Best Cyber Monday deals on Yamaha soundbars

Cyber Monday soundbar deals FAQ

1.

Are Cyber Monday soundbar deals really worth it?

Yes, while someone somewhere is having a soundbar sale on every day ending in “y,” retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And we’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of soundbar, from simple two-channel models to the most elaborate surround-sound rigs. And you can trust TechHive’s editors to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring offerings labeled as “deals” when the asking price is no different than at any other time of the year.

2.

Are Cyber Monday soundbar deals limited to lower-quality models?

No. We haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, but we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers— LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, and Vizio—and we have reviewed more than a few soundbars from each of those companies. We’re confident these deals are good values.

3.

Which soundbars does TechHive rate the highest?

Be sure to check out this extensive list of TechHive’s favorite soundbars, with picks for a variety of price points.

Whether you’re shopping for an affordable soundbar to place in a second room, or a top-of-the-line model with features like surround speakers, a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Dolby Atmos, we’ve got you covered.

4.

What are the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals?

Keep an eye on Amazon for steep soundbar discounts from a range of manufacturers, with LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Vizio often serving up the best deals.

Also, make sure to check Best BuyHome DepotTargetWalmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.

5.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Cyber Monday deals?

Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.

That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

