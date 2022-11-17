Best Black Friday soundbar deals

The Black Friday shopping season has arrived, and plenty of soundbar deals are on the menu, from budget-priced soundbars for the bedroom to decked-out models with surround speakers and Dolby Atmos.
While we’re expecting to see the best deals to arrive on Black Friday proper, we’re already seeing plenty of steep discounts in the runup to the biggest shopping day of the year, including sales on LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio soundbars
Best Black Friday deals on Bose soundbars
- Bose TV Speaker, $199 on Amazon ($80 off)
- Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, $159 on Amazon ($40 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $399 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $799 on Amazon ($100 off)
Best Black Friday deals on JBL soundbars
- JBL Bar 2.0, $129.95 on Amazon ($70 off)
- JBL Bar 2.1, $249.95 on Amazon ($100 off)
- JBL Bar 5.1, $499.95 on Amazon ($300 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Polk Audio soundbars
- Polk Audio Signa S2, $149 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S4, $329 on Amazon ($70 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Roku soundbars
- Roku Streambar, $79.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Samsung soundbars
- Samsung HW-B450 2.1-channel soundbar, $137.99 on Amazon ($60 off)
- Samsung HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel soundbar, $147.99 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Samsung HW-S60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $197.99 on Amazon ($150 off)
- Samsung HW-Q60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $227.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $327.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Samsung HW-Q700B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $397.99 on Amazon ($300 off)
- Samsung HW-Q990B/ZA 11.1.4-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $1,397.99 on Amazon ($500 off)
Best early Black Friday deals on Vizio soundbars
- Vizio V51x-J6 5.1-channel soundbar, $148 at Walmart ($71 off)
Black Friday soundbar deals: What you need to know
When is Black Friday?
This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start scooping up great soundbar deals.
We’re keeping our eyes peeled for early Black Friday soundbar discounts, and even after the big day, we expect to see more soundbar deals on Cyber Monday, which lands on November 28.
Which soundbars does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this extensive list of TechHive’s favorite soundbars, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for an affordable soundbar to place in a second room, or a top-of-the-line model with features like surround speakers, a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Dolby Atmos, we’ve got you covered.
What are the best Black Friday soundbar deals?
Keep an eye on Amazon for steep soundbar discounts from a range of manufacturers, with LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Sony often serving up the best deals.
Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.