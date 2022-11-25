Home
Best Deals

Best Black Friday soundbar deals: Nov 25

We're tracking great Black Friday soundbar sales from the likes of Bose, LG, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive
Prime Day soundbar deals
Rob Schultz/Foundry

Black Friday has finally arrived, and plenty of soundbar deals are on the menu, from budget-priced soundbars for the bedroom to decked-out models with surround speakers and Dolby Atmos.

We’re seeing steep discounts on soundbars from Bose, Denon, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Roku, Samsung, and Vizio. Even Sonos, which rarely offers discounts, is getting in on the Black Friday action this year.

If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday deals on Bose soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Definitive Technology soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Denon soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on JBL soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Monoprice soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Polk Audio soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on LG soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Roku soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Sonos soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Vizio soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on TCL soundbars

Best Black Friday deals on Yamaha soundbars

Black Friday soundbar deals: What you need to know

1.

Are Black Friday soundbar deals really worth it?

Yes, while someone somewhere is having a sale on every day ending in “y,” retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday. And we’ve found legitimate good deals on every type of soundbar, from simple two-channel models to the most elaborate surround-sound rigs. And you can trust TechHive’s editors to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring offerings labeled as “deals” when the asking price is no different than at any other time of the year.

2.

Are Black Friday soundbar deals limited to lower-quality models?

No. We haven’t reviewed every one of the on-sale models listed above, but we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers— LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, and Vizio—and we have reviewed more than a few soundbars from each of those companies. We’re confident these deals are good values.

3.

Which soundbars does TechHive rate the highest?

Be sure to check out this extensive list of TechHive’s favorite soundbars, with picks for a variety of price points.

Whether you’re shopping for an affordable soundbar to place in a second room, or a top-of-the-line model with features like surround speakers, a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Dolby Atmos, we’ve got you covered.

4.

What are the best Black Friday soundbar deals?

Keep an eye on Amazon for steep soundbar discounts from a range of manufacturers, with LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Vizio often serving up the best deals.

Also, make sure to check Best BuyHome DepotTargetWalmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.

5.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?

Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.

That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

6.

When is Black Friday?

It’s today! If you don’t get a chance to pull the trigger today, we expect to see more soundbar deals on Cyber Monday, which lands on November 28.

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

Recent stories by Ben Patterson: