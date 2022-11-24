Best Black Friday soundbar deals: Nov 24

The Black Friday shopping season has arrived, and plenty of soundbar deals are on the menu, from budget-priced soundbars for the bedroom to decked-out models with surround speakers and Dolby Atmos.
While we’re expecting the best deals to arrive tomorrow on Black Friday proper, we’re already seeing plenty of steep discounts on LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio soundbars. Even Sonos, which rarely offers discounts, is getting in on the Black Friday action this year. If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.
Best Black Friday deals on Bose soundbars
- Bose TV Speaker, $199 on Amazon ($80 off)
- Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, $159 on Amazon ($40 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $399 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $799 on Amazon ($100 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Definitive Technology soundbars
- Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini with Dolby Atmos, $699 on Amazon ($200 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Denon soundbars
- Denon Home Sound Bar 550, $499 on Amazon ($150 off)
Best Black Friday deals on JBL soundbars
- JBL Bar 2.0, $99.95 on Amazon ($100 off)
- JBL Bar 2.1, $199.95 on Amazon ($150 off)
- JBL Bar 5.1, $499.95 at JBL ($300 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Monoprice soundbars
- Monoprice SB-200, $59.99 on Amazon ($28 off)
- Monoprice SB-200SW, $79.99 on Monoprice ($60 off)
- Monoprice SB-300, $89.99 at Target ($89.54 off)
- Monoprice SB-500 5.1-channel soundbar, $199.99 on Newegg ($100 off)
- Monoprice SB-600 5.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $229.99 on Newegg ($120 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Polk Audio soundbars
- Polk MagniFi Max AX SR, $799 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR, $399 on Amazon ($200 off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini, $199 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX, $399 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S2, $149 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S3, $199 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S4, $329 on Amazon ($70 off)
Best Black Friday deals on LG soundbars
- LG S40Q 2.1-channel soundbar, $126.99 on Amazon ($73 off)
- LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $696.99 on Amazon ($503 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Roku soundbars
- Roku Streambar, $79.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Samsung soundbars
- Samsung HW-B450 2.1-channel soundbar, $137.99 on Amazon ($60 off)
- Samsung HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel soundbar, $147.99 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Samsung HW-S60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $197.99 on Amazon ($150 off)
- Samsung HW-Q60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $227.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $327.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Samsung HW-Q700B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $397.99 on Amazon ($300 off)
- Samsung HW-Q990B/ZA 11.1.4-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $1,397.99 on Amazon ($500 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Sonos soundbars
- Sonos Arc, $719 on Amazon ($80 off)
- Sonos Beam (2nd gen), $359 on Amazon ($90 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Vizio soundbars
- Vizio SB2021n-J6 2.2-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $99.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
- Vizio V21x-J8 2.1-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $118 at Walmart ($40 off)
- Vizio V51x-J6 5.1-channel soundbar, $148 at Walmart ($71 off)
- Vizio M512a-H6 5.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $349 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Vizio M-Series Elevate M512E-K6 with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, $499.88 on Amazon ($300.11 off)
Best Black Friday deals on TCL soundbars
- TCL Alto 5+ 2.1-channel soundbar, $59 at Walmart ($20.99 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Yamaha soundbars
- Yamaha ATS-2090 with built-in Alexa (renewed), $149.99 on Amazon ($40 off)
- Yamaha SR-C20A, $129.95 on Amazon ($50 off)
Black Friday soundbar deals: What you need to know
Which soundbars does TechHive rate the highest?
Be sure to check out this extensive list of TechHive’s favorite soundbars, with picks for a variety of price points.
Whether you’re shopping for an affordable soundbar to place in a second room, or a top-of-the-line model with features like surround speakers, a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Dolby Atmos, we’ve got you covered.
What are the best Black Friday soundbar deals?
Keep an eye on Amazon for steep soundbar discounts from a range of manufacturers, with LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Sony often serving up the best deals.
Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?
Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.
That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
When is Black Friday?
This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start scooping up great soundbar deals.
We’re keeping our eyes peeled for early Black Friday soundbar discounts, and even after the big day, we expect to see more soundbar deals on Cyber Monday, which lands on November 28.