Best Black Friday soundbar deals: Nov 24

We're tracking great Black Friday soundbar sales from the likes of Bose, LG, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive
The Black Friday shopping season has arrived, and plenty of soundbar deals are on the menu, from budget-priced soundbars for the bedroom to decked-out models with surround speakers and Dolby Atmos.

While we’re expecting the best deals to arrive tomorrow on Black Friday proper, we’re already seeing plenty of steep discounts on LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio soundbars. Even Sonos, which rarely offers discounts, is getting in on the Black Friday action this year. If you’re looking for more hot deals on smart home and home entertainment gear, check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Black Friday soundbar deals: What you need to know

1.

Which soundbars does TechHive rate the highest?

Be sure to check out this extensive list of TechHive’s favorite soundbars, with picks for a variety of price points.

Whether you’re shopping for an affordable soundbar to place in a second room, or a top-of-the-line model with features like surround speakers, a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Dolby Atmos, we’ve got you covered.

2.

What are the best Black Friday soundbar deals?

Keep an eye on Amazon for steep soundbar discounts from a range of manufacturers, with LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Sony often serving up the best deals.

Make sure to check Best BuyHome DepotTargetWalmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.

3.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best Black Friday deals?

Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.

That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

4.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start scooping up great soundbar deals.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for early Black Friday soundbar discounts, and even after the big day, we expect to see more soundbar deals on Cyber Monday, which lands on November 28.

