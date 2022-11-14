Edifier W240TN review: A true value in true wireless ANC earbuds

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Good-enough audio performance with services like Spotify

Rather than focus on a handful of models, Edifier makes more than two dozen different earphones and earbuds. With the new W240TN earbuds, they may have hit the perfect sweet spot that combines quality and features at an outstanding price.

The W240TN is a great less-than-$100 option that offers active noise cancellation, strong battery life, customization options, and good sound in an attractive package. While Edifier doesn’t offer compatibility with the latest high-res streaming codecs, these sturdy earbuds will get the job done for both casual listeners and athletes.

How are the Edifier W240TN built?

The case for the Edifier W240TN can be charged via USB-C or a Qi charger. James Barber/Foundry

Edifier W240TN earbuds are available in either black or white. The case has an interesting mix of hard angles and curved corners and gives off a mid-1990s design vibe. The silver outer surface on each earbud looks better with the black model than the white, but those looks won’t matter once we get to a discussion of what that silver surface is for.

Each earbud includes dual dynamic drivers (6mm + 10mm). The W240TN supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and an ambient mode that allows users to engage with their surrounding environment. You can also turn noise cancellation off.

The Edifier W240TN connect via Bluetooth 5.3, the newest version of the standard. Unfortunately, they only support the lower-resolution SBC codec, so there’s no AAC or aptX compatibility for users of higher-resolution streaming services. That latest Bluetooth standard does allow for a low-latency mode that should appeal to gamers.

The Edifier W240TN delivers 8.5 hours of playback (7 hours with ANC turned on). The battery in the charging case offers another 17 hours on a full charge (14 with ANC engaged).

How do the Edifier W240TN controls work?

Each W240TN earbud has a physical button that responds to a single, double, triple click. They can also respond to a press-and-hold action, but the commands are the same for both the left- and right-had buds. James Barber/Foundry

The big selling point for these Edifier earbuds is the excellent controls. There’s a satisfying physical click when you play or pause a track by pressing on the surface of the earbud. Anyone who’s struggled with touch surfaces and swipe controls will immediately appreciate the difference.

There are four different control actions available via the button controls. A single press plays or pauses the music and answers or hangs up a phone call. Via the Edifier app, you can customize what happens after a double click, triple click, or a press and hold. There’s a variety of actions to choose from, including previous or next track, volume up or down, voice assistant, game mode or sound control. Sound control allows you to turn ANC on or off by switching to ambient sound mode or turning it off altogether. You can also cycle between all three settings.

The Edifier app allows you to control noise cancellation and EQ settings. James Barber/Foundry

Unlike a lot of other in-ear headphones, you can’t assign different actions to the left and right earbuds. Whatever action you assign to a click pattern will be the same on both sides.

Another negative is that the earbuds don’t have in-ear wear detection, so they don’t pause playback when you remove an earbud, a feature that has become a near standard in the wake of the popularity of Apple’s AirPods.

What else does the Edifier app do?

The Edifier app allows the user to adjust the functions of the Edifier W240TN on-earbud controls. James Barber/Foundry

Edifier’s app for iOS and Android works with the W240TN headphone. It gives a numerical percentage readout for the battery level for each earbud and the case. You can control noise cancellation from the app’s home screen.

There are three options of the Sound effect panel: Edifier Classic tuning and a Dynamic tuning that enhances both the treble and bass. Both presets are excellent. A third option allows a listener to customize the EQ and save those settings for future use.

The user manual is available from within the app and there’s a shutdown timer that’s useful if you’re wearing the earbuds when sleeping. There’s also a built-in browser that allows you to shop for and buy more Edifier products direct from the manufacturer.

How do the Edifier W240TN sound?

If you’re streaming music from relatively low-resolution services like Spotify or Sirius XM, you’re not going to any decline in audio performance due to these earbuds using the SBC codec instead of AAC, aptX, or LDAC. If you’re really committed to squeezing the most value out of your Qobuz or Tidal subscription, on the other hand, you need to consider shopping in a different aisle. These earbuds aren’t aimed at you.

When listening to baseball games via the MLB app, audiobooks via Audible, or enjoying an Apple Music-generated Motown radio station, the W240TN sounded great. While writing this review in a crowded coffee shop, the ANC neutralized both the noise from the espresso machine and the shop’s not-too-loud streaming playlist.

Are the Edifier W240TN earbuds a good value?

At their list price, the Edifier W240TN offer a list of features that compare favorably with earbuds costing twice as much. It’s true that many of those more expensive models support AAC or aptX, but there are plenty of listeners who won’t hear enough of a difference to make the extra money worth it.

If effective ANC and great battery life are at the top of your want list, the Edifier W240TN are a solid option at a great price.