Govee’s new air quality monitor is even cheaper than Amazon’s

Deteriorating indoor air quality, caused in part by wildfires related to climate change, has sparked tremendous interest in indoor air-quality monitors and air purifiers. Govee, which until now has been known mostly for its smart lighting products, is jumping into this space with its $60 Govee Smart Air Monitor, undercutting Amazon’s offering by $10. Until now, the Amazon Smart Air Quality—which doesn’t have a display—was the least expensive product in this category.

This news is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best indoor air quality monitors.

The Govee Smart Air Monitor tracks levels of PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller), VOCs (volatile organic compounds), ambient temperature, and relative humidity and displays its findings on an oval LCD screen. Unlike Amazon’s device, it does not report CO (carbon monoxide) levels, nor does it track CO2 (carbon dioxide).

Users will be able to ask Alexa about their current indoor air quality as well as refer to Govee’s app, but there is presently no support for Google Assistant. The AC-powered (via USB-C) Smart Air Monitor will also have hooks into Govee’s line of Wi-Fi-connected air purifiers, humidifier, and space heater so that those smart appliances can kick in when air quality, temperature, or humidity changes, to keep the home’s indoor environment at the desired comfort level.

The Govee Air Quality Monitor is available now. Look for our full hands-on review in the coming weeks.