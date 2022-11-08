Peacock just got one of Paramount+’s best features

Long viewed as an also-ran in the streaming video market, Peacock is about to roll out a feature that could help get it back into the game: 24/7 access to local NBC affiliates.

As reported by The Streamable, Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream content from their local NBC stations as early as today. By November 30, all 210 of NBC’s local affiliates will be available to Peacock Premium Plus users.

The feature matches one available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, who have long had access to their local CBS affiliates.

Like Paramount+ Premium, Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 a month, and it offers ad-free access to streaming Peacock titles.

Peacock also offers a $4.99 Premium tier with ads, along with a free plan, but neither of those offerings will include 24/7 streams of local NBC affiliates.

As Variety notes, the NBC affiliate access that comes with Peacock Premium Plus subscriptions will include “real-time” access to everything on your local NBC station, including newscasts, daytime and primetime shows, and late-night programming, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Access to local TV affiliates is a coveted feature for cord-cutters, and with Paramount+, that includes the ability to stream Sunday NFL games airing on their local stations.

While NBC local affiliates don’t have Sunday afternoon football on offer, Peacock does let Premium and Premium Plus subscribers stream Sunday Night Football.

With just 15 million paid subscribers, Peacock has been visibly struggling in the streaming video market, trailing far behind the likes of Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount+. There’s even been chatter that NBC might throw in the towel on Peacock.

Given all the bad buzz surrounding Peacock, the decision to add 24/7 local affiliate access to Peacock’s Premium Plus tier couldn’t have come at a better time for the service.