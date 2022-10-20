Scosche BoomCan MS review: M is for magnet (not marvelous)

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Extremely simple

IP67 weatherproofing

Magnetic back adds flexibility Cons Audio quality is sorely lacking

No onboard controls of any kind

Pricey for what you get Our Verdict This portable, durable Bluetooth speaker looks cute and sports a magnetic backing, but there’s just no bass response to be had.

Price When Reviewed

$49.99

Best Prices Today: Scoshe BoomCan MS (model BTMSS)

Retailer Price $45.00 View Deal Scoshe $49.99 View Deal

The Scoshe BoomCan MS Bluetooth speaker approaches stocking-stuffer levels of convenience, portability, and simplicity.

This speaker is as simple as they come: a 2.5-inch wide disc designed to provide a little burst of audio wherever you happen to need it. The hook is that the back is magnetic, so you can stick it to any appropriate surface—including the backside of an iPhone 12 or higher, via the phone’s perfectly sized MagSafe connection. (Note that it won’t adhere if your phone has a non-MagSafe-approved case.) As a tiny bonus, when snapped to the back of your phone, the speaker works like a landscape-oriented kickstand (albeit one with a viewing angle that cannot be adjusted).

This review is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Despite its fabric-covered grille and simple rubber plug to protect its USB-C charging port, Scosche certifies its BoomCan MS for IP67 weatherization. Christopher Null/Foundry

There’s a single 3-watt driver and a 500mAh battery. Scoshe promises battery life of 5 hours on a full charge; in my testing I beat that mark by more than an hour. Housed in plastic—white or black—the grille is covered by a soft, gray fabric mesh. Despite this fabric covering and a simple rubber flap to cover its USB-C charging port, the unit boasts IP67 weather resistance, meaning its impervious to dust ingress and can withstand being submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes. You’ll learn all about IP codes at the preceding link. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included, but no A/C adapter.

Controls are as basic as they come: A dual-function button for power and Bluetooth pairing. This button can also be used to couple two BoomCans together to produce stereo, but we were unable to test this feature because we received only a single unit for review. Notably, the speaker does not include any onboard media controls or volume-changing ability; you’re left to your own device(s) for basically everything. On the plus side, the pairing process was seamless in my testing.

The Scoshe BoomCan MS can secure itself to the MagSafe back of an iPhone. Scoshe

While Scosche claims a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz, there is clearly some wishful thinking in that spec. Bass is nonexistent, which is perhaps unsurprising given the size of the driver. I found the audio clarity and highs to be adequate in a small space, only the slightest bit tinny, but the lack of any sort of low output was an immediately evident letdown that left the overall experience on par with generic, portable units that cost half as much. Ultimately, $50 is asking a lot for a three-watt speaker, magnet or no. While I love the portability, the sound quality simply isn’t high enough to justify its asking price.