GE Lighting’s new gradient light strips can sync with your music

Savant-owned GE Lighting is jumping into the home entertainment space with its new Dynamic Effects line of smart devices, starting with a pair of gradient color light strips that can sync with your tunes.

The Cync Dynamic Effects light strips come in two versions, one for indoors and another for outdoor use, and each boast “mixable” light segments that can each glow in 16 million different colors, emitting up to 1,600 lumens.

Both the indoor and outdoor strips offer on-device music syncing, allowing the LEDs to pulse in time with any nearby music source. You can choose between eight music shows and nine pre-set light shows, which you can enable using GE Lighting’s Cync app.

GE Lighting’s new Dynamic Effects light strips come in both indoor and outdoor versions. GE Lighting

The Cync Dynamic Effects light strips connect directly to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, meaning they don’t need a hub, and they both work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Unfortunately, the strips will not support Matter, the new smart home standard that smooths the friction between Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and other smart home ecosystems.

The indoor Dynamic Effects light strip is 16 feet long and can be extended to a total of 32 feet by adding optional 8-foot extensions.

The outdoor version comes in 16- and 32-foot lengths and can be extended up to 32 feet or 64 feet, respectively. The outdoor strip also has an IP65 rating, meaning it’s dust-tight as well as resistant to water jets from any angle.

Both the indoor and outdoor strips can be cut to fit, and they can be mounted using their peel-and-stick backing; mounting clips are also included.

The 16-foot Cync Dynamic Effects indoor light strip costs $89.88, while an 8-foot extension sells for $44.99. The outdoor 16- and 32-foot strips cost $179.99 and $279.99, respectively, and an 8-foot outdoor extension goes for $79.99.

All of the new Cync Dynamic Effects light strips are available now.

Updated shortly after publication with a correction: The Cync Dynamic Effects light strips will not support Matter, as originally reported. While GE Lighting’s Cync brand is part of the Matter group, current Cync products, including the new light strips, will not be “backward compatible” with the Matter standard. Our apologies for the error.