Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus gets a 30% Prime Day discount

A floodlight camera is the perfect way to keep intruders from creeping up on your driveway in the wee hours, and for October Prime Day, you can grab the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for 30 percent off. But act fast–this Prime Early Access Sale discount is slated to end tonight at midnight Pacific time.

On sale now for $139.99, a $60 savings compared to its normal list price, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has a 1080p camera with color night-vision and a 140 by 80-degree field of view, and its twin 3,000 Kelvin floodlights each put out 2,000 lumens of light.

The hardwired camera delivers real-time alerts when it detects motion, and you can create custom motion zones to screen out areas where you don’t want the camera to detect movement.

You can view a live stream from the Wi-Fi-enabled Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus through the Ring app. Two-way talk allows you to chat with visitors, or you can scare off trespassers by triggering the 105 dB siren.

While you can view live events from the camera without a subscription plan, you’ll need to sign up for Ring Protect to save recorded video events or to enable people detection.

Ring Protect Basic gets you 180 days of video history for a single camera for $3.99 a month, while Ring Protect Plus records video from all your Ring cameras for $10 a month. The $20/month Ring Protect Pro plan adds 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup for the Ring Alarm, and other features.