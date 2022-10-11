Home / Smart Assistants
Echo Show 15 gets biggest-ever price cut for Prime Day

Unveiled only a year ago, the wall-mountable Echo Show 15 is $80 off during October Prime Day, marking its all-time low price.
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive
Amazon Echo Show 15 mounted on a wall
Amazon

It may be Amazon’s largest Echo display, but the Echo Show 15 is also thin enough to hang on a wall, and it’s getting its biggest price cut ever for October Prime Day.

Normally fetching a cool $249.99, the Echo Show 15 is available right now for just $169.99, an $80 discount that marks an all-time low price for the display. Just don’t expect that savings to last beyond October 12, when Amazon’s first annual Prime Early Access Sale wraps up.

First unveiled last year, the Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD display, a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, and–of course–onboard Alexa.

A redesigned home screen boasts new, customizable Alexa widgets that can give you details about the day’s events, to-do lists, reminders, and even maps that show you the location of an approaching delivery.

The Echo Show 15 can also recognize family members and give them custom greetings and personalized content, while an upcoming update will allow the Echo Show 15 to double as a Fire TV (albeit with some limitations).

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

