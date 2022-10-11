Echo Show 15 gets biggest-ever price cut for Prime Day

It may be Amazon’s largest Echo display, but the Echo Show 15 is also thin enough to hang on a wall, and it’s getting its biggest price cut ever for October Prime Day.

Normally fetching a cool $249.99, the Echo Show 15 is available right now for just $169.99, an $80 discount that marks an all-time low price for the display. Just don’t expect that savings to last beyond October 12, when Amazon’s first annual Prime Early Access Sale wraps up.

First unveiled last year, the Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD display, a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, and–of course–onboard Alexa.

A redesigned home screen boasts new, customizable Alexa widgets that can give you details about the day’s events, to-do lists, reminders, and even maps that show you the location of an approaching delivery.

The Echo Show 15 can also recognize family members and give them custom greetings and personalized content, while an upcoming update will allow the Echo Show 15 to double as a Fire TV (albeit with some limitations).