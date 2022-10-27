Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ review: Great vacuum, but iffy mop

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Auto-emptying dustbin

Supports multiple virtual maps

Powerful suction Cons Mopping not adequate for stubborn stains

Mopping jobs not “hands-free” Our Verdict The Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ delivers an excellent and fully automated vacuuming experience, but sub-par mopping performance and manual requirements undermine the promise of “hands-free” cleaning.

Auto-emptying robot vacuums aren’t the novelty they were just a couple of years ago. Seemingly every brand has launched its own take on “hands-free cleaning,” with Anker-owned Eufy being among the latest to the party.

Eufy’s RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ is, as its name suggests, a hybrid robot vacuum and mop. But rather than embracing the idea of hands-free cleaning, the LR30 Hybrid+’s mopping capability requires too much hands-on management, thus undermining the experience.

We should note that the RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ is a Target-exclusive version of Eufy’s LR35 Hybrid+. The LR30 Hybrid+ and LR35 Hybrid+ are virtually identical, with the main difference being suction power: 3000Pa vs. 3200Pa, respectively. Appropriately, the $500 LR30 Hybrid+ costs slightly less than the more powerful $550 LR35 Hybrid+.

How does the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ look?

Like the Eufy X8 Hybrid, the LR30 Hybrid+ robot has a more premium look than past Eufy vacuums. This includes a black tempered-glass top that’s accented with blue LEDs on the power and Home buttons, while angled blue lines flank the LIDAR turret.

Underneath, the robot is all business, equipped with a rubber-and-bristle roller and a pair of spinning edge brushes. A 200ml combination dust box/water tank, in which water is stored in an upper chamber and debris in a lower one, slots into the back of the robot. A mop module with an attached microfiber pad sits on the bottom of this combo box for mopping jobs.

Can the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ empty its own bin?

The RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+’s auto-empty station is a cylinder that measures 1.3 feet tall and slightly less than a foot wide. It contains a 3L dust bag that can store up to 60 days of debris (depending on usage) before needing to be replaced.

The station doubles as the robot’s charging dock, while an attached plastic waterproof pad prevents water from soaking your floor when the robot returns from mopping.

The Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ uses LiDAR navigation to map your floor. Multiple maps are supported for multi-level homes. Michael Ansaldo/IDG

How do you set up the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+?

The LR30 Hybrid+ requires minimal physical setup. You’ll need to snap the two edge brushes to the bottom of the robot and attach the waterproof pad, but that’s it. The Eufy Clean app guides you through the process of connecting the robot to your Wi-Fi. The app automatically launches a setup wizard when you select the LR30 Hybrid+ from a list of Eufy products, and the process takes about 3-4 minutes to complete.

The robot uses LiDAR navigation to map your space, and it builds a virtual map the first time it cleans. This map can be customized to enable room and zone cleaning. You can also use the map to perform spot cleaning by simply tapping an area to set a target point. The robot will navigate to the spot and start cleaning.

How well does the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ vacuum floors?

The LR30 Hybrid+ cleans in a Z-shaped pattern, and is very thorough. The vac worked its way into every nook and cranny of my downstairs level, only once getting stuck on some cables I neglected to pick up before I started cleaning. In this instance, I got a voice alert and a notification in the app that the edge brush was stuck. Once I repositioned the robot and tapped the “clean” button again, the robot resumed.

A mopping module has to be attached to a combination dust box/water tanks for mopping jobs. Michael Ansaldo/IDG

You can select from four suction levels that top out at 3000Pa of suction, or or you can let the robot automatically adjust its suction by cleaning in Auto mode. With that kind of suction power, the LR30 Hybrid+ had no problem sucking up dust, pet hair, and other household debris.

By default, the onboard dust box gets emptied every time the robot re-docks after a cleaning job. You can push the frequency to every two or three cleans in the Eufy Clean app settings menu. When the dust bag is full, you just open the auto-empty station’s lid and remove and replace the bag.

How well does the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ mop floors?

To wash your floors, you need to fill the water tank with tap water, attach the mop module to the bottom of the tank, and reinsert the whole unit back into the robot. When you start cleaning, the robot will automatically vacuum and mop.

Eufy cautions that the LR30 Hybrid+ mopping mode is only intended for floors without stubborn stains. Even then, the company suggests vacuuming the floor three times before mopping. That’s because the robot merely wipes its dampened mop pad over the floor without applying any scrubbing motion. At best, this will pick up any surface grime left behind after thorough vacuuming, but it can’t replace a stick mop for cleaning deeper dirt. The Eufy app allows you to select from three water levels—low, medium, and high—to tailor water flow to the amount of dirt.

More bothersome than the so-so results of the mopping is the amount of hands-on labor involved. You must manually remove and fill the water tank and attach the mop module for each cleaning job—potentially multiple times if you’re cleaning a large room—and then swap out clean mop pads for dirty ones. These tasks aren’t particularly onerous, but run counter to Eufy’s promise of no-hands cleaning.

The Eufy Clean app can store mulitple maps and lets you clean by room, area, or spot. Michael Ansaldo/IDG

The Eufy Clean app puts all the most important controls, including the map, cleaning modes, and suction/water levels, on the main screen. Further capabilities like multi-map support, cleaning schedules, and detailed cleaning histories can be found in the Settings menu.

Is the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ worth the cash?

As with many hybrid robot cleaners, the Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ excels at vacuuming, but its mopping performance is likely to leave you underwhelmed.

While most users can probably live with the LR30 Hybrid+’s maintenance-mopping capabilities for the convenience of fully automated vacuuming, those who need a more diligent mopping job should consider another hybrid. The similarly priced Yeedi Mop Station Pro, for example, delivers superior floor washing thanks to a pair of rotating mop heads that also clean themselves.