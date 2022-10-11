Home / Smart Home
October Prime Day deal on Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

This top-shelf smart thermostat rarely goes on sale; this Amazon Prime Early Access deal saves you $18.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium
We didn’t think Ecobee’s best smart thermostat could get any better, but the new-for-2022 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is head-and-shoulders above anything else on the market. And during October Prime Day, Amazon is selling it for just $232.38–that’s about $18 off Ecobee’s MSRP of $249.99 and less than anywhere else we’ve looked.

With a body fabricated from zinc and a glass display that’s 50 percent larger than the old model, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium boasts sophisticated looks and onboard Alexa, and it’s also fully compatible with Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem.

Ecobee includes one of its SmartSensors in the box, which means the thermostat can monitor the temperature in a second room to reduce hot and cold spots in occupied rooms (you can put additional sensors in other rooms to achieve even more balanced climate control in your home).

Rounding out the list of top-shelf features on the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium: an onboard air-quality sensor and radar-based motion detection that can detect movement even around corners.

If your home doesn’t have a C wire coming from your HVAC–required to power the thermostat–Ecobee includes a power extender kit in the box.

