Today’s best Prime Day streaming deal: Fire TV Cube for 50% off

Let Alexa take control of your TV components with the Fire TV Cube, which is half-off for October Prime Day.
Ben Patterson
Fire TV Cube
Amazon

Who needs a TV remote when Alexa’s on the case? With the Fire TV Cube, you can use Alexa voice commands to take charge of your TV, soundbar, and cable box, and it’s on sale for half-off during October Prime Day.

Available now for just $59.99, a steep $60 off its usual $119.99 list price, the second-generation Fire TV Cube packs a hexa-core processor and an eight-microphone array that can hear your voice even when you’re across the room.

While Amazon just announced a new Fire TV Cube with Wi-Fi 6E support (which, by the way, won’t do you any good without a Wi-Fi 6E router), the second-gen Fire TV Cube can still control your TV and cable box, allowing you to say “Alexa, tune to ESPN” or “Alexa, play The Mandalorian on Disney+” without reaching for your remote.

It also supports 4K video with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10+, not to mention immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

