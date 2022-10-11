Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals

5.

Robot vacuums have evolved faster than any other smart home product, so there’s a good chance the models on the market today are better than the one you might have purchased just a couple of years ago. Whether it’s a base station that will automatically empty the vac’s dustbin, more advanced mapping capabilities, or increased suction power for superior cleanings, today’s robot vacs are significantly better than yesterday’s.

Navigation, room-mapping, and Wi-Fi control are among the most important features to consider, not only because of the convenience, but because these factors help the vacuum know where it’s been and where it needs to clean.

If you can fit one in your budget, the convenience a self-emptying vacuum is well worth the extra cost. You don’t need to worry about dust and dirt floating back into the air when you empty the dustbin, because it’s trapped in a bag in the docking station. Hybrid mop/vacs typically do a better job of vacuuming than mopping, but the best ones will do a good job of keeping your hard-surface floors clean in between stints with your stick mop. Some hybrids also offer self-empty base stations.