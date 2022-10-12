Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Hey, no one enjoys vacuuming floors any more than they do cleaning the toilet. Both tasks need to get done, but at least a robot can do the former. And Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—aka October Prime Day—is a great time to buy your first robot vacuum, upgrade the one you have, or buy a second robot vacuum for another part of the house.

Indeed, no smart appliance has brought us closer to a Jetsons-style utopia than the robot vacuum. Why push and pull a noisy appliance across the floor when you can have an autonomous robot do all the work?

Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted in four categories: Budget, mid-range, self-emptying models, and mop/vac hybrids. We’ve listed the deals in alphabetical order by manufacturer, to make it easier to spot specific models. We’ve updated this list to remove expired deals. Happy shopping!



Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on budget robot vacuums

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on mid-range robot vacuums

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on self-emptying robot vacuums

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on robot vacuum/mop hybrids