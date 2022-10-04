Google preps Matter update for Nest speakers and displays

Google is serving up more details about how it’s getting ready for Matter, including its plan to update most of its Nest speakers and displays to support the upcoming smart home standard.

In a blog post, Google said a wide range of Nest devices would act as Matter “controllers” capable of connecting Matter-enabled devices to Google Home.

Those devices include the original Google Home speaker, the Nest Mini, and the Nest Audio, along with the Nest Hub (both generations), the Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wifi mesh router.

In addition, the 2nd-gen Nest Hub, the Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wifi will also act as Thread border routers, allowing them to connect Thread-enabled smart devices to your Wi-Fi router (and thus the internet at large).

Once Matter-enabled smart home are available (think later this year), you’ll be able to connect them through Google’s Fast Pair functionality on Android, which enables quick device pairing via Bluetooth Low Energy.

Slated to arrive this fall, Matter promises to make it easier for your various smart devices to work together, regardless of which smart home ecosystem you’re invested in.

Formerly known as Project CHIP, Matter is an IP-based protocol that’s compatible with Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Thread. Matter has the backing of some of the biggest names in the smart home market, including Amazon, Google, Signify (owner of the Philips Hue smart lighting brand), and Samsung’s SmartThings.

Google isn’t the only big name that’s getting ready for Matter. Amazon is also prepping Matter updates for its Echo devices, while Apple’s redesigned Home app will be getting Matter support once iOS 16.1 arrives.