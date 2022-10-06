Roomba won’t dock? Try these 4 fixes

If your Roomba has trouble making its way back to its dock or scooting securely onto its charging contacts, join the club.

I’ve sometimes found my Roomba 630 fruitlessly spinning around near the charging dock (or the Home Base, as iRobot calls it), as if the Roomba can’t quite get a fix on its location.

Other times my Roomba does make it to the dock, only to back up and try again because it can’t make a solid connection with the charging contacts.

Luckily, a Roomba with docking issues can usually be fixed with a minimum of fuss. Try these four troubleshooting steps before calling iRobot tech support.

How to troubleshoot a Roomba that won’t dock