How to stream the 2023-24 NHL season

Cord-cutting is a challenging proposition for all sports fans, but puckheads might have it the worst. Unlike the NFL, which broadcasts most of its games on channels available over the air in all major U.S. cities, the NHL TV schedule leans heavily on cable and subscription channels.

For the 2023-24 season, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and TNT will combine to host every nationally broadcast game during the regular season and the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, the first being the only one available over the air. To follow your local team’s games, you’ll also need access to its regional broadcast partner.

That’s a tall order, but not an impossible one. We’ve put together a guide to all your options, so you can be sure to catch all the games that matter to you.

Watch hockey over the air

Most streaming services advertise ABC as being included in their subscription packages, but its actual availability will depend on your local market (most services offer an easy way to check availability based on your zip code). In the event the network is not available to stream in your area, consider picking up an over-the-air antenna to reach your local ABC affiliate. Check out the best picks by category in our guide to the best TV antennas for cord-cutters.

ESPN and ESPN+ will host regular season broadcasts with ABC, Hulu, and TNT. ESPN

Sling TV

Sling TV offers ESPN and TNT, and you can get them together in the Sling Orange package for $40 a month. You can round out your hockey coverage with the NHL network with the Sports Extra package for an additional $11 a month.

Sling TV typically includes device discounts with prepaid commitments. Currently, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $10 off your first month when you subscribe to any Sling TV plan.

DirectTV Stream

DirectTV Stream offers ABC, ESPN, and TNT in its Entertainment package for $75 a month. You can get the NHL Network as well by upgrading to the Ultimate package for $110 a month. Currently, DirectTV Stream is offering $10 off all of its plans for the first three months.

DirectTV Stream is also a great choice to follow your local team’s broadcasts. Over the last few years, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV have all dropped various regional sports networks from their product offerings. DirectStream TV is the only service to offer a full complement of regional sports networks, including the NBC Sports regional networks, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, New England Sports Network, YES Network, and Spectrum SportsNet LA. It also offers ESPN, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network.

FuboTV

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV offers ABC and ESPN, in its $75-per-month Pro package. That includes 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR space that can be used for recording games, so you don’t miss a minute of action. You can add the NHL Network with the Sports Lite add-on for $10 a month.

A Hulu + Live TV subscription gives you ABC, ESPN and TNT in their single one-size-fits-all offering. Hulu

Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV

Both Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer live TV services for a flat fee, and both include ABC, ESPN, and TNT in their single one-size-fits-all offering. Hulu + Live TV currently costs $70 a month, discounted to $50 for the first three months. Be aware, however, that the off ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on October 11, after which a subscription price will increase to $77 per month. YouTube TV charges $73 a month, discounted to $55 a month for the first three months. Hulu + Live TV has the edge for hockey fans, though, as it will include access to many of the exclusive out-of-market games offered across Hulu and ESPN+.

ESPN+

The NHL’s subscription TV service, NHL.TV, once provided access to all out-of-market games. When it was shutdown, most of those games were absorbed by ESPN+. If your favorite team is outside your local market, or you just can’t get enough hockey, this is a great way to get your fix, and it costs a mere $10 a month. You can also get it in various bundles with Hulu and Disney+, since Disney owns all three services.

Catch all the action on the ice

While streaming hockey remains a bit of a challenge, the future looks bright for the NHL and its cord-cutting fans. The league’s recent TV deals with The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports ensures there will be plenty of ways to watch the NHL without cable this season–and for years to come.