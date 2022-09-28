Ring has 2 new spotlight cams, one with radar motion detection

Ring unveiled two new models in its Spotlight Cam lineup during Amazon’s Devices & Services event on Wednesday: The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (pictured up top), which will be available in plug-in and battery-powered configurations, and the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, which is a slimmed-down redesign of a home security product first introduced in 2017.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

The all-new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is aimed at the “pro tier” segment of the market and brings the company’s radar-based motion detection to a slightly lower price point. First introduced with the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro ($250) and then the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ($260), Ring uses radar to measure both the distance and the angle of an object moving in front of the camera.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar model features Ring’s radar-based motion detection and Bird’s Eye View feature that can show a path of movement in recorded videos. Ring

Once you set a threshold of when you want the camera to start detecting motion, an onboard sensor triggers the camera to begin recording when that threshold is crossed. This three-dimensional motion detection enables Ring’s Bird’s Eye View feature, which gives you a picture-in-picture view of the path over which motion was tracked even before the radar sensor triggered the camera to record. We called these technologies a “killer feature” in our March 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review, and “incredibly powerful” in our Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review in August, 2021.

The lights on both of the new spotlight cameras will produce 375 lumens of brightness, and their cameras will capture video at 1080p resolution with high dynamic range. Both models will also have onboard sirens, but Amazon doesn’t say how loud (in decibels) those sirens are.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro will be available in both plug-in and battery-powered configurations for $229.99 each. The $249.99 Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar includes a solar panel to keep the camera’s battery topped off.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

The new Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is available in plug-in, battery-powered, and battery-powered with a solar panel options. Prices start at $199.99. Ring

Ring says its new Ring Spotlight Cam Plus has a “sleek look” and will be available in a variety of power configurations: plug-in (connect it to an indoor or outdoor AC outlet), battery, solar (battery plus a solar panel to keep it topped up), and wired (mount it to a weatherproof box and hardwire it to your home’s electrical system). Prices start at $199.99 each.

Each of the new spotlight cameras uses Ring’s existing quick-release battery, but Amazon says it will offer at a later date an add-on solar panel for the battery-powered models of the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus and the Ring Spotlight Pro that aren’t bundled with solar panels. We therefore assume Ring’s existing add-on solar panels will not be compatible with the new spotlight cameras.

Ring says all configurations of the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus are available for pre-order now at the respective preceding links.

The second generation of the Ring Alarm Panic Button can trigger any Ring Alarm system’s onboard siren, and it can summon an emergency response if you subscribe to one of Ring’s pro monitoring plans. Ring

Ring Alarm Panic Button (2nd Gen)

Ring Alarm systems come with a battery-powered keypad for arming and disarming your security system, and they also have buttons for emergencies that will fire off the system’s onboard siren and—if you subscribe to Ring’s professional monitoring service—emergency responders can be dispatched to your home.

The Ring Alarm Panic Button, now in its second generation, can be perform the same function. Using the Ring app, you can configure the button to a Panic, Medical, or Fire notification and receive the appropriate assistance, provided you have an active Ring Protect Pro plan. The button is compatible with all Ring Alarm systems and is available for pre-order now. It’s priced at $29.99.