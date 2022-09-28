Blink unveils Wired Floodlight Cam and a pan/tilt dock for the Mini

A year after it debuted a floodlight mount that turned its battery-powered outdoor camera into a floodlight camera, Amazon-owned Blink has announced a new floodlight cam that runs on wired power.

Blink unveiled its new Wired Floodlight Camera during Amazon’s annual hardware event Wednesday, where it also took the wraps off a dock that turns the budget-priced Blink Mini into a pan-and-tilt camera.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

Slated to arrive in the “coming months” for $99.99, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera marks Blink’s first wired floodlight cam, with LEDs that put out up to 2,600 lumens of brightness.

The Wired Floodlight Camera supports both person detection as well as customizable motion zones, and its video and motion-detection functions can be processed on-device thanks to the cam’s AZ2 Neural Edge chip.

The new floodlight cam offers a 1080p live view as well as two-way audio, while videos can be stored locally on a USB flash drive installed in the optional Blink Sync Module 2 ($34.99).

You can also keep videos in the cloud by signing up for a Blink subscription plan, which starts at $3 a month for 60 days of storage for a single camera; the pricier Blink Subscription Plus plan gives you 60 days of cloud storage for all your Blink cams.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt

A motorized dock for the $35 Blink Mini, the Blink Mini Pan Tilt allows users to remotely pan (up to 360 degrees) or tilt the cam via the Blink app.

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt connects to the Blink Mini via a short micro-USB cable. You can place the dock on a flat surface, like a tabletop or a desk, or you can mount it on a tripod or an optional wall-mount accessory.

Blink

You can pre-order a standalone Blink Mini Pan Tilt starting today for $29.99, while a bundle that includes the Blink Mini will coast $59.99

We’ll have reviews of both the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and the Blink Mini Pan Tilt once we snag some test units, so stay tuned.