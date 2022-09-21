Philips Hue halts Lightguide bulb sales due to ‘aesthetic’ defect

Philips Hue made a splash at the IFA 2022 conference in Berlin earlier this month with a striking new globe-style bulb that boasts a mesmerizing color-capable interior light tube. But the upcoming Lightguide bulb has now been indefinitely delayed due to an “aesthetic inconsistency,” the company said.

As first reported by Hueblog.com, Philips Hue has pulled all mention of the Lightguide bulbs from its website, and early sales of the bulb have been halted.

Reached for comment by TechHive, a Philips Hue spokesperson confirmed that the Lightguide bulbs had been delayed, and that anyone who already purchased a bulb would be “contacted about their order.”

Here’s the full statement that Philips Hue provided to TechHive:

Philips Hue has always been committed to delivering the best experience with our high-quality products. Because of that commitment, the launch of the new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs and their matching pendant cords has been postponed until further notice. In recent tests, an aesthetic inconsistency was detected that is not in line with the experience we envisioned. We’re undertaking additional testing to ensure that Lightguide bulbs are in line with our high-quality standards. Keep an eye on www.philips-hue.com for new information.

It’s not clear what the “aesthetic inconsistency” entails, but a commenter on Hueblog.com wrote that the “inside” of a triangular Lightguide he received was “cloudy.”

Philips Hue appears to have wiped all mention of the Lightguide bulbs from its website, and at least one previous Lightguide URL is now throwing a 404 error.

The highlight of Philips Hue’s IFA 2022 presentation earlier this month, the Lightguide bulbs come in globe, ellipse, and triangular shapes, and they feature interior, optical-grade polycarbonate tubes that “diffuse” light in practically any color. A reflective coating amplifies the effect.

At the conference, Signify-owned Philips Hue said that the Lightguide bulbs wouldn’t ship until later this year, but Hueblog.com reports that sales of the bulbs had began earlier than expected.

Besides the new Lightguide bulbs, Philips Hue also announced a gradient light strip for PC gaming monitors at IFA 2022, along with a new tunable white filament candle bulb, a slim downlight for the U.S. market, and a “mimic presence” feature that turns your lights on and off at regular intervals while you’re away.

Updated shortly after publication with an additional comment from Philips Hue about contacting customers who had already purchased a Lightguide bulb.