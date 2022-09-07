Bose debuts its second-generation QuietComfort earbuds

Bose product manager Jason Brisbois is not mincing words or hedging his bet about the brand’s new QuietComfort Earbuds II.

“These are the world’s best noise cancelling headphones, banded or in-ear,” Brisbois said, “and they also offer an unprecedented listening experience.” The new QCs “optimize the way you listen with deep rich bass, clear mids, and sparkling highs. The result is a performance that brings out all the nuances of music, including elements you may never have heard before.” Background vocals are “more distinct and forward,” he adds, “high frequency percussion, like cymbals and tapped triangles, is more taut and tingling.”

What’s new with the Bose QC II?

Bose has developed new sound calibration technology—the maker calls it Bose CustomTune—which Bose research scientist and systems designer John Rule says will personalize the audio response and noise cancellation processing of these true wireless earbuds to the unique shape of each wearer’s ears.

“It’s a contouring I first could do on one pair in the lab with custom equipment” (it’s a promise high-end in-ear-monitor makers sometimes make when designing multi-thousand-dollar custom buds for concert performers.) “But now—after sampling and analyzing literally hundreds of sets of ears—we’ve figured out how to do it for everyone.” And at a far more affordable $299 a pair, with pre-orders now underway at Bose.com and availability starting September 15.

The new Bose QuietComfort II true wireless earbuds with charging case and Bose’s app. The $299 headphones are available for preorder now, with delivery starting September 15. Bose

No special visual scans or app modes need be applied to achieve this magic, according to Bose. You just put the buds into your ears and that special chiming alert you’ll hear starts the process, is the process, Rule explains. “In less than half a second, the” (microprocessor-powered, DSP-steered) “process measures the audio response of your ears” (each ear is gauged separately) “and adjusts the output to deliver your best sound. It’s not just customizing the noise filters but also adjusting the audio EQ, straightening the response to the ideal audio curve.”

Similarly—and simultaneously when the noise activation mode is enabled—Bose CustomTune takes a continuous reading of ambient external sounds (and how much your ears are hearing them) and contours the noise reduction to fit the moment and need.

“In the past, noise-cancellation processing concentrated on low-frequency noises like airplane and subway hum, but everyone’s noise reduction had a hole in the middle frequencies where, ironically, voices stand out more when you reduce the low-frequency noise,” Rule said. “So, we offer adaptive filters that find the frequencies where there’s the most noise and concentrate on that, whatever is the loudest thing. “

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will be available in Triple Black starting on September 15th (you can pre-order now at Bose.com). The Soapstone color variant shown here will be available later this year. Bose

And what if the loudest disruption on the plane is suddenly a baby crying (at frequencies between 1,000 and 3,000Hz) or higher-frequency cutlery clattering during your flight’s food service? “We can handle both at the same time—cutting 40db in airplane engine noise and turning down voices 25- to 30dB, with an average overall spectrum reduction of 30 decibels,” Rule said.

Noise reduction is measured and contoured on the fly, as is the optional Aware mode which opens the QuietComfort earbuds’ microphones (one pointing inward, three external), so some of the world’s sounds can get your attention. Aware is for those times when you don’t want to miss the honking of cars, the shout-outs of nearby friends, or the counter guy asking “You want fries with that?”

The QuietComfort Earbuds II boast a new, trimmer physical design, as well, measuring about one-third smaller than its predecessor and maybe 20 percent lighter. (Each bud is said to weigh less than one-quarter of an ounce.) Their shorter and thinner profile hugs the ear better and more discreetly. Aiding in the downsizing and custom fitting, the QC II separate the ear tip cushions from a smaller and now individually rotatable stability band (aka “wing”), which is designed to hug the inner curve of your ear. With three pair of each silicone piece (tips and wings) included in the package, users will have a total of nine custom fitting options to choose from.

What battery life is Bose promising for the QC II earbuds?

While I eagerly await testing the QuietComfort Earbuds II myself, Bose is one of the most honest brands in spec-ing out its products—at least in my experience. So, I’m taking their word that these buds will offer up to six hours of battery life with three additional charges provided by the (also downsized) case. A full recharge of the buds takes an hour, a quick 20-minute charge rejuvenates them for up to two hours of playback. The case itself fully recharges in three hours via USB-C, according to Bose.

The new QC E-II will of course be compatible with both Apple and Android devices, and should do better with voice pickup (and voice assistance) thanks to that updated noise-cancellation algorithm. And with a next-generation Bluetooth 5.3 radio on board, they should also have more robust connections with compatible 2022 smartphones, tablets, and such.