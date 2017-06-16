For Father’s Day: 14 fabulous movies to stream with Dad

It’s Father’s Day this weekend, and if you’re up for spending a lazy day on the couch with your dad (or if you’re a dad, with your kids), we recommend streaming these 14 movies focused on fathers and the love they give or inspire.

Titles range from black-and-white classics and movies from all over the world, to modern-day adventure classics and even a father-daughter zombie movie. Some movies are gentle and quiet while others are violent and exciting. In other words, there’s something here for just about everyone, on any side of the generational gap.

Bicycle Thieves (FilmStruck)

Corinth Films

★★★★★

Vittorio De Sica’s Bicycle Thieves (1949)—for years known, slightly inaccurately, as “The Bicycle Thief”—is one of the most heartbreaking father-and-son stories ever filmed. In destitute postwar Italy, a man, Antonio (Lamberto Maggiorani), gets a job hanging posters for the Hollywood film Gilda (a huge clash between fantasy and reality). But his all-important bicycle is stolen, and so he and his son Bruno (Enzo Staiola) spend the rest of the film looking for it. They have many setbacks, and a few momentary triumphs until the unforgettable ending in which the father crosses a line that can never be un-crossed. His son will never see him the same way again.

Director De Sica had been known as a handsome actor in ornate costume movies, but he jumped at the opportunity to direct the kind of neo-realist films that his countrymen Roberto Rossellini and Luchino Visconti had been making, reflecting what life in Italy was really like after the destruction of WWII, rather than empty escapism. His film was almost immediately celebrated the world over, selected as one of the greatest films ever made. For that reason, it can seem like a chore to sit down to this movie, but once it begins, it’s so very easy to get lost in it. With the expressive faces of its two untrained actors, it flows as if it were simply happening in front of us.

To Kill a Mockingbird (Netflix)

Universal Pictures

★★★★★

At some point, everyone wanted a dad like Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), and certainly young Scout (Mary Badham) sees hers as a complex kind of hero, even as her life changes during one of Atticus’ court cases. A small-town lawyer in the South, Atticus is assigned to defend Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) against an accusation of raping a white girl. As the trial goes on, Scout and her brother Jem (Phillip Alford) experience racism and violence, challenging their father’s views of pacifism and “turning the other cheek.” At the same time, their fascination with their mysterious neighbor “Boo” Radley (Robert Duvall) takes an interesting turn.

Based on an “instant classic” novel, the 1960 Pulitzer Prize winner by Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) could have been a heavy, dire, message movie, interested mainly in garnering prestige. But miraculously, the finished movie is effortless, even beautiful. Of course, its inherent social issues are hard to avoid, and the Tom Robinson character never comes to life as anything other than a symbol, but the movie’s themes are imparted with grace and understanding. Producer Alan J. Pakula went on to make All the President’s Men a decade later, and Mary Badham’s brother John grew up to become a director himself, making Saturday Night Fever and WarGames among many other titles.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

Lucasfilm, Ltd. / Paramount Pictures

★★★★☆

Director Steven Spielberg’s films are filled with themes of fathers and sons, but Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) was one of the few times that a father and son shared a roller-coaster adventure together, side-by-side. It was the swashbuckling archaeologist hero’s third feature film, and the first in which his dad, Henry (Sean Connery), appeared. When Henry is kidnapped, along with his journal filled with notes on the Holy Grail, Indy (Harrison Ford), must get him back before the Nazis use the journal to discover the Grail’s secret of eternal life.

Indy fans endlessly debate the merits and flaws of the sequels—though they all agree that the original is best—but Last Crusade has enough spirit to make up for any ridiculous defects. And, indeed, the old-time film serials that inspired this series were not without their own silly elements, and folks loved them anyway. This one begins with River Phoenix cast as a young, mop-haired Indy, providing a sly origin story for everything from his love of fedoras to his fear of snakes. And it ends with “we named the dog Indiana” and riding off into a magical sunset (one that Spielberg claims miraculously appeared at the last second).

Kramer vs. Kramer (Rental, Amazon Prime, Vudu, or iTunes)

Columbia Pictures

★★★★☆

Sure, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) was a multiple Oscar-winner, taking home five Oscars—including Best Picture and Best Director—in a year that also gave us Apocalypse Now and Manhattan. Sure, it’s a bit of a sentimental weepie, and yes, it seemed to cash in on rising talk of divorce in the media at the time. But writer and director Robert Benton is one of the best and most underrated of all humanist directors, and his movie feels more truthful and open-hearted than it does manipulative or opportunistic. Dustin Hoffman stars as Ted Kramer, a busy working man whose wife Joanna (Meryl Streep) suddenly walks out on him.

He’s left to raise their son, Billy (Justin Henry), by himself. His life begins to fall apart as he juggles his work schedule, but his father instincts kick in when Billy is injured on a playground. Then Joanna returns, and a nasty custody battle ensues. Benton’s finest touch is a mirrored pair of “making breakfast” scenes. The first one is chaos, the first morning that father and son are alone, and the second one goes smoothly, but laced with bittersweet tears as father and son prepare to say goodbye. Benton won two Oscars, one for directing and one for writing his adapted screenplay (based on Avery Corman’s book), while Hoffman won for Best Actor and Streep for Best Supporting Actress.

Finding Nemo (Rental, Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, etc)

★★★★☆

When I first reviewed Finding Nemo (2003), I docked it a few points for Albert Brooks’ performance as a worrywart, fussbudget clownfish, swimming ever so close to annoying territory. But time has softened this factor a bit, and his achievements as a brave father, traversing the ocean to find his son, eclipse any flaws. Marlon gets help from the forgetful Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) and catches a ride from a turtle (voiced by director Andrew Stanton). Meanwhile, Nemo (voiced by Alexander Gould) winds up in a fish tank in a dentist’s office. His tankmates, led by the tough, scarred Gil (voiced by Willem Dafoe) plan a breakout.

Highlights include a genuinely spooky scene in a dark trench with a creepy angler fish, as well as a group of sharks attempting to become vegetarians. At the time, Finding Nemo was astonishing for its realistic animation of water, although director Stanton once told me that they more or less cheated, simply making things float and wave back and forth rather than actually animating the water. Nonetheless, the movie endures today, still as popular as ever, striking a chord with fathers and children everywhere. DeGeneres stole the movie with her delightfully dingy, yet touching line readings, and leading to the wildly popular, yet not terribly essential sequel, Finding Dory.

A History of Violence (Amazon Prime)

New Line Cinema

★★★★★

Though David Cronenberg is known for his intense, intelligent 1970s and 80s horror films, he received his most enthusiastic critical praise for A History of Violence (2005). Based on a graphic novel by John Wagner and Vince Locke, it begins with a shocker. A couple of tough-looking thugs check out of a small motel; a sly tracking shot slowly and startlingly reveals that they have casually murdered everyone in the place. Then we meet Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen), one of the toughest and most loving of all movie fathers. He runs a small town diner, is the father of two teens, Jack (Ashton Holmes) and Sarah (Heidi Hayes), and tries to spice up his relationship with his wife Edie (Maria Bello).

When the killers inevitably show up at his diner, some long-dormant training kicks in and he dispatches them swiftly and without mercy. He becomes a town hero, but even tougher-looking thugs hear of his actions and are coming to see him. Meanwhile, the teen son deals with a bully at school, and William Hurt turns up—in an Oscar-nominated, scenery-chewing performance—as Tom’s own brother, carrying secrets from a past life. Cronenberg’s camera is meticulous and surgically precise, either gazing unblinkingly at the events, or striving to find the most unexpected place to cut. The title sounds like a turn-off, but the movie is far from gratuitous. It’s a masterful exploration of flesh-and-blood humans, and what they may be capable of.

Alamar (Amazon Prime, Fandor, TubiTV)

Film Movement

★★★★☆

Pedro González-Rubio’s Alamar (2009) is one of the quietest and most glorious of all male-bonding pictures. It’s so realistic that it plays like a documentary, but while the people in it and their situation is real, the events of the story are fictional. A man of Mayan heritage, Jorge, and an Italian woman, Roberta, meet and fall in love; in a whirlwind of passion, they have a son, Natan, before reality sets in and they realize their worlds are too far apart for them to be together. Now split up, Natan travels to the coral reef-heavy Banco Chinchorro area near Mexico for a visit with his father.

There, Jorge works as a fisherman alongside a man he calls his father. He proceeds to show Natan all about the day-to-day life of a fisherman, such as boating, snorkeling, and fishing. Natan takes to all of these things as if they were the most miraculous new toys. He also befriends a beautiful egret he names Blanquita. Director González-Rubio passes the movie’s dreamy, relaxing 73 minutes with very little dialog, and much zen-like observance of nature, wind, sun, and sea. These things are as important to the father-son relationship as are the father and son themselves. This is highly recommended for people who don’t mind a little something different.